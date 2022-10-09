Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP Cadres Secretly Support AAP In Gujarat

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised that if his party comes to power in Gujarat, it would provide clean administration and eliminate corruption.

Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 5:06 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that many leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat secretly support his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and want to see the defeat of their own party in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Targeting the BJP over the posters that surfaced in several Gujarat cities on Saturday in which he was termed as "anti-Hindu", the AAP's national convener said those behind the posters were "demons and descendants of Kans".

"Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP," he said at a rally in tribal-dominated Valsad district in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are slated to be held in the next couple of months.

"We have to break 27 years of their (BJP's) arrogance. I know you have your businesses, if you join us they will damage your business. You stay there, but secretly work to defeat it. Congress workers need not fear, you can leave your party and join AAP. Forget your party," Kejriwal said.

He called upon the voters to support AAP in the upcoming election in order to "wipe out the demons". 

Everyone should get united for a new Gujarat. Do not care about the party, work for Gujarat, work for the country, he said, and claimed that AAP will usher in a "new storm, new politics, new party, new faces, new ideas, and new dawn".

The Delhi CM also slammed the BJP workers, saying, "They go around and whisper that 'While Kejriwal is good, he will not win in Gujarat this time, but next time'. If anyone tells you so, then know that he is from the BJP. Tell him that not next time, but (Kejriwal will win this time)." 

On the banners calling him "anti-Hindu", he alleged, "Those who insult god are called 'rakshas' (demons). Those who insult gods are called 'Kans ki aulaad' (descendants of Kans). What would demons do in ancient times? They would enter any village, indulge in hooliganism, tease and rape women."

Related stories

From Hanuman Chalisa To ‘Jai Shree Ram’: How Arvind Kejriwal Is Battling 'Anti-Hindu' Allegations  

AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann On Two-Day Gujarat Visit From Today

Gujarat’s People Have Liked AAP’s Idea Of Free Electricity, BJP Trying To Stop It in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Calling himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal said he was born on the day of Janmashtami and Krishna was his nickname at home.

"And Lord Krishna has blessed me and sent me with a special task to finish off these descendants of Kans. Public is god. I need you support. Will you support me to complete the work of god, to finish the demons?" he asked.

"We have to wipe out these demons for the peace of the public. We have to finish those corrupt goons, those who insult gods. Inflation has made life impossible. Price of everything rises while the salary does not," he said.

Kejriwal promised that if AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it would provide clean administration and eliminate corruption. He also reminded people of his party's promises including providing free electricity, 15 lakh jobs, unemployment allowance, in Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat BJP Leaders Cadre Assembly Elections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics