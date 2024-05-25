United States

Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!

Memorial Day Weekend brings more than just solemn remembrance; it also ushers in a wave of irresistible food deals. From Krispy Kreme's sweet treats to Papa John's savory pizzas and Smoothie King's refreshing beverages, the long weekend promises an array of irresistible discounts and freebies.

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Memorial Day Deal
As Memorial Day approaches, so do the tempting food deals. Over the long weekend, commemorating the soldiers who died serving the military, several restaurant and snack chains are offering enticing promotions, starting with Krispy Kreme.

In light of the expected 38.4 million Americans traveling for the holiday, according to AAA, Krispy Kreme devised a clever deal: a dozen glazed donuts for just $3.84. The catch? Customers must purchase a full-priced dozen to get the discounted one.

This deal runs from Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27, at participating Krispy Kreme locations, with a limit of two dozen per customer.

Papa John's is also joining the action with Memorial Day weekend freebies. By signing up for Papa Rewards and placing an order between May 24 and May 26, customers can earn a free medium one-topping pizza on their subsequent order.

Papa John's free pizza offer will be up for grabs from May 28 to June 11, requiring a minimum purchase of $25.

And if you're craving something refreshing, Smoothie King has a cool deal for you. From May 25 to May 27, the chain is giving a 15% discount on orders of at least $10.

The cherry on top? You can enjoy this offer every day, so you can sip on a smoothie each day throughout the weekend.

