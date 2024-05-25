Country music legend Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park is getting a new attraction –“The Dolly Parton Experience” this Memorial Day weekend.
Opened on Friday, this all new interactive museum in Tennessee will take visitors on a journey through her life. The museum showcases memorable moments from Parton's career, including her iconic wardrobe.
Reflecting on the experience during an appearance on "America Reports," Parton said, "I’ve been going so fast, I think I've met myself coming back. That's kind of what we're experiencing here with the Dolly Experience. When I was walking through the whole experience yesterday, just seeing the museum and all the things that I've done here, it was like a mind warp and a time warp."
Parton got emotional seeing the tribute to her family and reminiscing about her life. She said that she believes everything was "meant to be." She explained, "When a thing is meant to be, you're going to have a lot of help along the way that you might not even know or understand how it's happening. But that's what I say, going back to my faith base and my spiritual life."
She expressed gratitude to the wonderful people who work with her and make her look "awfully good," as she is set to release a new album and original musical about her life. She said, "This whole thing that we're putting out is really a history back through my musical heritage, all the way back to the 1700s to the UK ... how we got to the Smoky Mountains and all the people that we were influenced by in our own family, the partners, and the audiences. We've got a lot of songs in this album, and we're doing a ... docuseries on the history of our music and our family. So, that's something I'm excited about having out there."
Parton encourages others to maintain a "faith base" and avoid becoming consumed by material things. She also expressed her gratitude to the troops who have "given their lives for our freedoms." She concluded, "By keeping my faith and having something to believe in, greater than myself and greater than all the craziness going on around me, that's how I kind of get through it. And I try to let that light shine through me to other people, and I just think we have to kind of pay more attention to the good."