Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend

Al Roker, America's favorite weatherman, recently participated in one of the viral social media trends and shook the internet.
The 69-year-old host of the TODAY Show was seen in a clip shared on the show's Instagram account in which he stared at the camera for a whopping 15 seconds without moving.
In the video, Roker's colleague was asking viewers, "Hi guys, can you watch Al for a quick second? I have to do something." Seemingly unsuspecting, viewers settled in for a normal clip. But then, Roker, seemingly paralyzed by the weight of the entire internet watching him, froze. For a full 15 seconds, he remained motionless, channeling his inner wax figure with comedic perfection.
The TODAY Show's caption on this post read: "Have you ever had a staring contest with Al Roker? Because now you have. "
This hilarious performance was Roker's take on a trending social media challenge where people leave their "boyfriends" (or anyone) in the care of the internet "for a quick second." This trend started in April and since then became one of the most viral trends on social media.
This isn't the first time Roker has proven his social media savvy. Earlier this month, his absence from the TODAY Show sparked concerns. However, Roker had a perfectly good reason – he was delivering the commencement address at Fisk University class of 2024.
Whether it's delivering the weather forecast, offering sage advice, or participating in playful social media trends, Al Roker continues to captivate audiences and solidify his place as America's Dad.