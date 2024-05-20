Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?

3. Mt. Soledad’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, from 11 am to noon. This year, the event will honour 25 Marines from the Third Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, known as "Darkhorse," who fought in the Battle of Sangin in Afghanistan. The memorial is located at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Dr., La Jolla, CA 92037.