Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?

This Memorial Day weekend, San Diego offers plenty of local events to enjoy. Instead of travelling far, residents can participate in several activities:

Experts predict a record-high number of travellers this Memorial Day weekend, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The Auto Club of Southern California announced that about 3.5 million people are expected to travel by car, plane, or other modes of transportation over the holiday weekend. Nationwide, AAA expects 43.8 million people to travel between Thursday, May 23, and Monday, May 27.

According to the Auto Club, Southern Californians will be heading to top destinations like Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii, and Seattle/Alaska cruises.

However, San Diegans can enjoy a variety of local events without the need for extensive travel or large expenses. Here are some great ways to celebrate the holiday weekend and observe Memorial Day on May 27 in San Diego County.

Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams

BY Outlook International Desk

1. Miramar National Cemetery Veterans Memorial Service

On Sunday, May 26, from 1 to 2 pm, Miramar National Cemetery will host a free Memorial Day ceremony. This year’s program will honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy by Allied troops during World War II. The cemetery is located at 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122.

2. Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Ceremony

One of San Diego’s largest memorial events, the Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Ceremony, will take place on Monday, May 27, from 10 am to noon. This free event is open to the public and held at the historic Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, located at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA 92106.

3. Mt. Soledad’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, from 11 am to noon. This year, the event will honour 25 Marines from the Third Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, known as "Darkhorse," who fought in the Battle of Sangin in Afghanistan. The memorial is located at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Dr., La Jolla, CA 92037.

4. Coronado Summer Concert Series

The Coronado Summer Concert Series kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with 16 free concerts at Spreckels Park. The first concert will be on Sunday, May 26, starting at 4:30 pm with the Coronado Concert Band, followed by Laurie Beebe Lewis and the Electric Underground at 6:30 pm Spreckels Park is located at 601 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118.

5. Vista Strawberry Festival

For strawberry lovers, the Vista Strawberry Festival is a must-visit. This family-friendly event on Sunday, May 26, from 8 am to 6 pm features activities, vendors, and performances throughout Vista’s Main Street area. Enjoy musical acts, a Little Ms. Shortcake pageant, and a strawberry pie eating contest.

Whether you choose to honour soldiers or spend time with family and friends, there are plenty of Memorial Day activities to enjoy in San Diego County without the need to travel far.

