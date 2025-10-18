The Mavericks Of Bihar: Outsiders, Strongmen, And The Politics Of Defiance

Khesari Lal Yadav: The figure of a pop-star politician was the one missing piece from Bihar’s electoral drama — until now. Khesari Lal Yadav, the Bhojpuri film superstar, YouTube sensation, and now the RJD candidate from Chhapra, has filled that role perfectly. His rise from selling litti-chokha on the streets of Delhi to becoming one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actors is what endears him to his followers. His songs — often accused of being lewd or “vulgar” — have drawn millions of views and equal outrage.