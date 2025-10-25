Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Will 'Choose Death Over Returning To RJD', Contests Mahua Seat With New Party

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav says principles outweigh power as he campaigns under Janshakti Janta Dal.

Tej Pratap Yadav RJD,Tejashwi Yadav Bihar polls
Since leaving the RJD, Yadav has launched the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and is contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Mahua constituency. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has firmly stated that he will “choose death over returning to the RJD”, from which he was expelled by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, earlier this year. The elder son of the former chief ministers, speaking to PTI Videos, said principles and self-respect take precedence over political power.

Since leaving the RJD, Yadav has launched the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and is contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Mahua constituency, where he made his electoral debut in 2015. “I have been attached to this constituency long before I entered politics. People tell me they were happy to have me as their MLA and say they have nobody to turn to now,” he told PTI. He dismissed sitting RJD legislator Mukesh Raushan, a confidant of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, as a major challenge.

Asked about Tejashwi being named the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, Yadav downplayed the announcement. “It is politicians’ trait to make announcements of various kinds. But power is enjoyed only by one who gets the people’s blessings,” he said.

Yadav also carried a photograph of his late grandmother Marichiya Devi while filing his nomination, acknowledging her blessings as instrumental in his father’s political rise. On contacting his parents for support, he said, “We have not talked for some time. But I know their blessings are with me.” On Tejashwi, whom he previously likened to Arjuna while comparing himself to Krishna, Yadav remarked, “As a younger brother he used to have my blessings. I could not have unleashed the Sudarshan Chakra on him.”

He maintained his criticism of the ruling NDA, stating, “People are not going to be deceived by the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS combine anymore,” reported PTI.

Regarding his current election campaign, Yadav said, “Nothing is different. People of Mahua are my family. I am contesting elections under my own party, the symbol of which is a blackboard.” Pointing to an elderly ‘freedom fighter’ accompanying him, he added, “Somebody who has seen Mahatma Gandhi with his own eyes is travelling with me. What else do I need?”

On political strategist Prashant Kishor, the JJD leader commented, “He is at best a trader. He does campaign work for parties by assembling resources. That’s what he is doing now,” according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

