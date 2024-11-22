Rajasthan Bypolls: Why Did 7 Assembly Seats Fall Vacant? Who Are In Fray? | Details Inside

The bypolls were held in seven seats in Rajasthan including Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on November 20.
A tentative voter turnout of 69.29 per cent was recorded in the bypolls yesterday.
Currently, the 200-seat Rajasthan state assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), two of the BSP, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and eight Independent MLAs.
The by-elections won’t affect the stability of the BJP government, but they are seen as a chance for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state president Madanlal Rathore to regain some support, especially after the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it lost 11 out of 25 seats.
Why Did These Assembly Seats In Rajasthan Fall Vacant?
Bypolls or bye-elections are conducted when a particular seat, be it state assembly or Lok Sabha falls vacant after the legislator resigns or dies during their tenure. Legal cases against an incumbent legislator may also lead to their inability to continue working in the position and if the electoral body finds irregularities at the time of polls, a bypoll might be conducted for that seat.
Rajasthan Seats
Jhunjhunu - Congress leader Brijendra Ola was the MLA from this jat-dominated seat until he was elected as an MP in this year's Lok Sabha election. Congress candidate Amit Ola, the son of MP Brijendra Ola, is contesting the election against BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo. Former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha is also contesting the bypolls as an independent candidate from Jhunjhunu.
Dausa - Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the Dausa seat keeping his own word where he promised to quit if BJP lost in the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. BJP fielded his brother Jagmohan Meena and he is contesting against Congress' Deen Dayal.
Deoli-Uniara - The bypoll in Deoli-Uniara was needed because Harish Chandra Meena of Congress, who won the seat in both 2018 and 2023, was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Congress candidate. High-drama followed in this seat ahead of bypolls after Congress rebel leader Naresh Meena filed nomination as an independent candidate which led to his suspension from the grand-old party. Meena is up against Congress nominee Kastoor Chand Meena and BJP's Rajendra Gujrar.
Khinvsar - The bypolls were necessitated for this seat after RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal, who was earlier the MLA from Khinvsar was elected as an MP from Nagaur this year. Beniwal's wife Kanika Beniwal is contesting the election from Khinvsar against BJP's Rewant Ram Danga and Congress's Ratan Chaudhary.
Chorasi - Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Rajkumar Roat was the Chorasi MLA until he contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara seat earlier this year. The BAP nominated Anil Katara as their candidate for the bypoll from Chorasi who will fight against BJP' Karilal Nanoma and Congress' Mahesh Roat.
Salumber - This seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Amritlal Meena passed away. BAP candidate Jitesh Katara is contesting the seat against BJP's Shanta Devi and Congress' Reshma Meena
Ramgarh - The bypolls were needed for Ramgarh after Congress MLA Zubair Khan died in his tenure. BJP has fielded Sukhwant Singh for this seat against Congress candidate Aryan Khan.