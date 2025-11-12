BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Appointed Chairperson Of the Joint Parliamentary Committee

Panel to Scrutinize Constitutional Amendments for Disqualifying Arrested PM, CMs – Opposition Boycotts Amid Concerns Over Political Misuse

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lok Sabha Speaker appointed BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi as chairperson of 31-member JPC on Nov 12, 2025, to examine three amendment bills for removing arrested PM, CMs, ministers after 30 days detention.

  • Include Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and amendments to J&K Reorganisation, Union Territories Acts

  • Congress, TMC, BJD, BRS boycott JPC, earlier protests in Lok Sabha on Aug 20, 2025, included tearing bill copies and allegations of misuse against opposition leaders.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi as chairperson of the 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on November 12, 2025, to examine three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2025. The bills include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which propose the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union/State Cabinet Ministers if arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

The JPC comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, with representation primarily from NDA constituent parties. Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have opted out of the committee. The BJP described the bills as a step toward strengthening morality and good governance in politics.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Govt Pauses Its Order Asking Departments To Withdraw Deposits In SBI, PNB

BY Outlook News Desk

The bills were tabled in the Lok Sabha on August 20, 2025, leading to disruptions when TMC MPs tore copies of the legislation and rushed toward Shah's seat, prompting BJP members including Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu to form a protective circle. Opposition leaders protested, alleging the proposals distort parliamentary democracy and enable political misuse of arrests, with references to Shah's past arrest as Gujarat Home Minister. The House was adjourned amid the chaos, and the JPC was formed subsequently to scrutinize the legislation.

