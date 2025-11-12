BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Appointed Chairperson Of the Joint Parliamentary Committee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi as chairperson of the 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on November 12, 2025, to examine three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2025. The bills include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which propose the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union/State Cabinet Ministers if arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.