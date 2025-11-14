Anta By-Poll: Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya Wins In Rajasthan

Former minister secures victory by 15,612 votes over BJP's Morpal Suman after 20 rounds of counting

Bhaya polled 69,462 votes, while Suman received 53,850 votes. Independent candidate Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel, secured 23,693 votes, placing third. Photo: File Image; Representative image
  • Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya wins with 69,462 votes; BJP's Morpal Suman at 53,850 (margin: 15,612); Independent Naresh Meena at 23,693; 15 candidates contested.

  • 80.21% participation from 2.28 lakh electors on November 11; seat vacated by BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification on October 13, 2025, after 2023 win by 5,861 votes.

  • 20 rounds at 14 tables in Baran starting 8 a.m.; Bhaya led consistently from early rounds; no complaints reported under ECI supervision.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya won the Anta assembly by-poll in Rajasthan, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Morpal Suman by a margin of 15,612 votes. Vote counting concluded after 20 rounds at the seminar hall of Government PG College in Baran district, where 14 tables were set up for the process that began at 8 a.m. with postal ballots followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds.

Bhaya polled 69,462 votes, while Suman received 53,850 votes. Independent candidate Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel, secured 23,693 votes, placing third. A total of 15 candidates contested the by-election, including nominees from Rashtriya Rajya Rashtrawadi Party (RRP), Praja Prajatiya Okhilata Insaaf (PPOI), and several independents such as Yogesh Kumar Sharma Brahman, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Jamil Ahmed, Dildar, Dharamveer Bairwa Saheb, Naushad, Pankaj Pajantorivala, Pukharaj Sonel, Banshilal, Bilal Khan, and Manjur Alam.

The by-poll was held on November 11 across the constituency, which falls under the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat. It recorded a voter turnout of 80.21% from an electorate of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 males and 1,11,477 females. This marked a slight increase from the 80.35% turnout in the 2023 assembly elections. The vacancy occurred following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena on October 13, 2025, due to a conviction in a 2005 criminal case involving assault and damage to government property. In the 2023 elections, Meena had defeated Bhaya by 5,861 votes, securing 87,390 votes (49.64% share) out of 1,74,793 polled.

Bhaya, a three-time former MLA and ex-minister, maintained a lead throughout the counting: 246 votes after the first round, 614 after the second, 5,049 after six rounds, and 15,790 after 19 rounds. The constituency, with 216,569 electors in 2023 (112,115 males, 104,907 females, 6 third gender), saw no major complaints during the process under Election Commission oversight.

