Anta By-Poll: Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya Wins In Rajasthan

The by-poll was held on November 11 across the constituency, which falls under the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat. It recorded a voter turnout of 80.21% from an electorate of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 males and 1,11,477 females. This marked a slight increase from the 80.35% turnout in the 2023 assembly elections. The vacancy occurred following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena on October 13, 2025, due to a conviction in a 2005 criminal case involving assault and damage to government property. In the 2023 elections, Meena had defeated Bhaya by 5,861 votes, securing 87,390 votes (49.64% share) out of 1,74,793 polled.