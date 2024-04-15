Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Searched By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu| Watch

A helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris on Monday, news agency PTI reported. The flying squad officials conducted a search of the helicopter after it landed in the Nilgiris.
The incident took place during Rahul Gandhi's journey to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, where he was scheduled for various campaign activities, including a roadshow and a public meeting.
Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He is now vying for a successive term from the constituency.
In the upcoming elections, the Congress leader will face off against Annie Raja from the Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally of the Opposition INDIA bloc. His BJP rival is K Surendran, the party's Kerala unit chief.
Kerala, which holds 20 Lok Sabha seats, is set to vote on April 26 in a single phase.
The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4