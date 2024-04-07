‘Rahul Gandhi Is Best Finisher In Indian Politics, This Is Why Several Leaders Are Leaving Congress’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the “best finisher in Indian politics” and it is due to this reason that several leaders have left the party.
Singh drew an analogy to former Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni, who is considered the 'best finisher' in the game.
"I sometimes wonder why this is happening, and I reach this conclusion. Who is the best finisher in cricket? (After the crowd said) Dhoni. If anyone asks me who is the best finisher in Indian politics, I will say it is Rahul Gandhi. This is the reason why several leaders have left Congress,” Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.
During an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Singh also targeted the Congress saying the party has an "unbreakable relationship with corruption”.
"Congress and corruption are inextricably linked. Most Congress governments faced corruption allegations, but no such allegations were made against any minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," he was quoted as saying.
He also said the Congress which once dominated the Indian political landscape has been limited to only two or three small states in the country.
At an earlier rally, Rajnath Singh had said Rahul Gandhi would not stop until he "finished" the Congress.
He also reportedly extended complete support to the proposal of 'One-nation, one-election', claiming that it would save time and resources of the country.
Refuting the Congress's claim on the proposed law, Singh said that simultaneous elections will only strengthen Indian democracy.
He added elections should be held twice in five years, once for local bodies and for Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.