Elections

PM Modi’s Ghaziabad Roadshow Today; Check Which Routes To Avoid | Details

Large gathering of BJP supporters is expected for the event which will be held on 800 meters from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

X%2F%40narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow | Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in western Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday. With Modi’s Ghaziabad roadshow, the BJP is expecting to bolster its chances in the 13 Lok Sabha seats of the western Uttar Pradesh.

Large gathering of BJP supporters is expected for the event which will be held on 800 meters from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh in Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad; Congress' 'Big Meet' In Rajasthan's Jaipur Today

Keeping in view of the PM’s event, the stringent security measures have been made, while Ghaziabad traffic police has also issued an advisory, requesting commuters to avoid certain routes for the day.

Advertisement

Narendra Modi public meeting in Meerut - Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
In Photos: PM Modi Rally In UP's Meerut

BY Photo Webdesk

Advisory:

The police said movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted from 1pm on April 6 between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar.

The traffic police further said that the movement of public, roadways or city buses will not be restricted from 2 pm onwards, while the movement of autos and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in multiple areas from 3 pm onwards.

Advertisement

Routes which be closed in Ghaziabad include:

Private two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles will not be allowed to enter 14 major road stretches in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

These road stretches are - Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand; Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand; Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar; Gaushala to Dudhevshranath Temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.

Parking arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s roadshow:

The authorities have made parking arrangements at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained