PM Modi’s Ghaziabad Roadshow Today; Check Which Routes To Avoid | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in western Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday. With Modi’s Ghaziabad roadshow, the BJP is expecting to bolster its chances in the 13 Lok Sabha seats of the western Uttar Pradesh.
Large gathering of BJP supporters is expected for the event which will be held on 800 meters from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh in Ghaziabad.
Keeping in view of the PM’s event, the stringent security measures have been made, while Ghaziabad traffic police has also issued an advisory, requesting commuters to avoid certain routes for the day.
Advisory:
The police said movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted from 1pm on April 6 between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar.
The traffic police further said that the movement of public, roadways or city buses will not be restricted from 2 pm onwards, while the movement of autos and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in multiple areas from 3 pm onwards.
Routes which be closed in Ghaziabad include:
Private two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles will not be allowed to enter 14 major road stretches in Ghaziabad on Saturday.
These road stretches are - Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand; Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand; Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar; Gaushala to Dudhevshranath Temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.
Parking arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s roadshow:
The authorities have made parking arrangements at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow.