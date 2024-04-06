Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The election battle is becoming intense with each passing day as political parties are busy in campaigning to lure the voters to their side. On Saturday, BJP will be holding its important election campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold his road in western part of the state. With PM Modi’s road show on Saturday, BJP will hope to consolidate its position on the 13 Lok Sabha seats of the western part of the state.

Outlook Web Desk
6 April 2024
6 April 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

‘No Need To Be Emotional Over CAA’: BJP Leader

BJP candidate from Assam's Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat Pradan Baruah has said there is no need to be emotional over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said: "We contested an election earlier and received people's opinion (over CAA). CAA has been implemented now, Act was made earlier. I want to tell the people of Assam that there is no need to be afraid about it. No outsider will come, even if someone comes, will be caught. Earlier, there was no law to keep a tab on movement of people, now we can track who all are coming. There will be a system, earlier there was no system at all. I want to appeal to people that there is no need to be emotional over the issue. We are here to protect the nation."

Congress Leader Kamal Nath’s Aide Dipak Saxena Joins BJP

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time Congress MLA from Chhindwara Dipak Saxena has joined the BJP.

He was a close aide of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In UP’s Ghaziabad On Saturday Evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The road show will a distance of 800 metres from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh.

