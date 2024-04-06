Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

‘No Need To Be Emotional Over CAA’: BJP Leader
BJP candidate from Assam's Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat Pradan Baruah has said there is no need to be emotional over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
He said: "We contested an election earlier and received people's opinion (over CAA). CAA has been implemented now, Act was made earlier. I want to tell the people of Assam that there is no need to be afraid about it. No outsider will come, even if someone comes, will be caught. Earlier, there was no law to keep a tab on movement of people, now we can track who all are coming. There will be a system, earlier there was no system at all. I want to appeal to people that there is no need to be emotional over the issue. We are here to protect the nation."
Advertisement
Congress Leader Kamal Nath’s Aide Dipak Saxena Joins BJP
Former Madhya Pradesh minister and four-time Congress MLA from Chhindwara Dipak Saxena has joined the BJP.
He was a close aide of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Advertisement
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In UP’s Ghaziabad On Saturday Evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The road show will a distance of 800 metres from Maliwara to Chaudhary Morh.