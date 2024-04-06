Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

He said: "We contested an election earlier and received people's opinion (over CAA). CAA has been implemented now, Act was made earlier. I want to tell the people of Assam that there is no need to be afraid about it. No outsider will come, even if someone comes, will be caught. Earlier, there was no law to keep a tab on movement of people, now we can track who all are coming. There will be a system, earlier there was no system at all. I want to appeal to people that there is no need to be emotional over the issue. We are here to protect the nation."