Duplicate NCP, Duplicate Shiv Sena To Merge With Cong: PM Modi Hits Back To Sharad Pawar Over 'Getting Closer To Congress' Remark

Launching a verbal attack on Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar over his recent remarks on the possibility of the regional parties getting closer to Congress in the coming years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on Friday, said it was an indication that 'duplicate NCP' and 'duplicate Shiv Sena' have decided to merge with Congress.
'Regional parties will associate with Congress': Sharad Pawar
While discussing the possibility of a reshaping of Opposition politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran politician Sharad Pawar recently said that regional parties would move closer or, in some cases, even merge with the Congress.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Pawar, one of the most important Opposition leaders, said, “In the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party.”
Including his party's ally Shiv Sena (UBT), the 83-year-old politician said in his interview, “Even Uddhav (Thackeray) is positive…about working together (with like-minded parties). I have seen his thinking…it is just like ours.”
Answering the question on whether the speculation was also applicable for his own party, the NCP, the chief of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) said, “I don’t see any difference between the Congress and us….Ideologically, we belong to the Gandhi, Nehru line of thinking.”
“I am not saying anything now…Without consulting colleagues, I shouldn’t say anything. Ideologically, we are close to them (the Congress) — any decision on strategy or the next steps will be taken collectively. It is difficult to adjust (with) or digest (Narendra ) Modi”, he further added.
Sharad Pawar's comments on regional parties getting closer to Congress came at a time when several regional parties are undergoing a transition of power to the second generation of leaders including Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).