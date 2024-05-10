Elections

Duplicate NCP, Duplicate Shiv Sena To Merge With Cong: PM Modi Hits Back To Sharad Pawar Over 'Getting Closer To Congress' Remark

While shedding light on the possibility of a reshaping of Opposition politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran politician and NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar recently said that regional parties would move closer or, in some cases, even merge with the Congress.

Advertisement

PTI
PM Narendra Modi (L) and NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Launching a verbal attack on Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar over his recent remarks on the possibility of the regional parties getting closer to Congress in the coming years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on Friday, said it was an indication that 'duplicate NCP' and 'duplicate Shiv Sena' have decided to merge with Congress.

'Regional parties will associate with Congress': Sharad Pawar

While discussing the possibility of a reshaping of Opposition politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran politician Sharad Pawar recently said that regional parties would move closer or, in some cases, even merge with the Congress.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Indian Express, Pawar, one of the most important Opposition leaders, said, “In the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party.”

Including his party's ally Shiv Sena (UBT), the 83-year-old politician said in his interview, “Even Uddhav (Thackeray) is positive…about working together (with like-minded parties). I have seen his thinking…it is just like ours.”

Answering the question on whether the speculation was also applicable for his own party, the NCP, the chief of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) said, “I don’t see any difference between the Congress and us….Ideologically, we belong to the Gandhi, Nehru line of thinking.”

Advertisement

“I am not saying anything now…Without consulting colleagues, I shouldn’t say anything. Ideologically, we are close to them (the Congress) — any decision on strategy or the next steps will be taken collectively. It is difficult to adjust (with) or digest (Narendra ) Modi”, he further added.

Sharad Pawar's comments on regional parties getting closer to Congress came at a time when several regional parties are undergoing a transition of power to the second generation of leaders including Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Employee Of Raj Bhavan To Write To President Murmu To Seek Justice On Molestation Issue
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  3. Karnataka: Man Chops Off Minor Girl's Head After Their Marriage Put Off
  4. Important For India To Have Stable Leadership As World Will Witness Stormychurn: EAM Jaishankar
  5. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali Shares Why Amar Singh Chamkila’s Cigarette Scene Was Animated: Didn’t Want Diljit Dosanjh To Smoke
  2. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Son Zehaan's Birthday Party Interrupted By BMC, Municipal Body Demolished Decor
  3. Ali Fazal Lauds Wife Richa Chadha’s Performance In ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘Only A Fool Would Not Take Lajjo’
  4. Akshay Kumar To Headline The Entertainers Tour With Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani And Stebin Ben In Australia
  5. Manisha Koirala Reveals Suffering From Depression During 'Heeramandi' Shoot, Says 'It Consumed Me'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  2. Arsenal's Season Positive Step Even If Premier League Title Eludes Them, Says Ray Parlour
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Deserve Treble, Says Xabi Alonso After Roma Late Show
  4. Hunt For India's Next Cricket Coach: Is Dravid's Position Untenable, Here's Update From BCCI
  5. IPL's Impact Player Rule Implemented As Test Case, Subject To Revision, Says Jay Shah
World News
  1. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  2. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  3. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  4. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  5. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail Till June 1 In Big Relief To AAP Ahead Of Voting In Delhi