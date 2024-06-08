Elections

Pakistan's Reply To Not Congratulating Narendra Modi After Election Win

The swearing-in event for PM-elect Modi on June 9 will be attended by the leaders of seven neighbouring nations. However, there has been no customary message from Pakistan.

X/@Mumtazzb
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch | Photo: X/@Mumtazzb
Pakistan's foreign office has hinted at a willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts with India, despite not congratulating Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on his election victory.

When asked if Pakistan has congratulated Modi on winning the elections, Foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is the right of Indian citizens to decide about their leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Zahra said, "We do not have any comments on their electoral process," adding that since the new government hasn't officially been sworn in, it is "premature" to talk about congratulating the Indian Prime Minister.

Referring to BJP leaders ridiculing the country in their election speeches, she claimed Pakistan had been acting responsibly despite "rhetoric coming from India".

"Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

Several countries, including Russia, have congratulated PM-elect Narendra Modi after BJP emerged as the single-largest party following India's general elections. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.

India has so far maintained that it desires cordial ties with Pakistan. Earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India "never closed doors to talking to Pakistan" but the terrorism issue should be "fair, square at the centre of the conversation".

"We have never closed our doors on talking with Pakistan. The question is what to talk about ... If some guy has that many terrorist camps ... that should be the central part of the conversation," he said.

