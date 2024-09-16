Elections

'One Nation, One Election' To Become Reality In Current Tenure Of NDA Govt: Sources

A high-level panel on 'One Nation, One Election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report on simultaneous elections to President Droupadi Murmu on March 14 this year. The panel said in its report that the "loss of simultaneity in elections after the first two decades of India’s independence has had a baneful effect on the economy, polity and society."

'One nation, one election' or simultaneous polls is a key promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Photo: PTI/File
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will have 'one nation, one election' become a reality in its current tenure, sources cited in reports said.

'One nation, one election' or simultaneous polls is a key promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"Definitely, it will be implemented in this tenure itself. It will be a reality," news agency PTI cited a source as saying, on condition of anonymity. The source exuded confidence that the reform measure would receive support across party lines.

As the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 100 days in office, the sources said that the cohesion within the ruling alliance will continue for the rest of the tenure.

The report by the Kovind panel suggests that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in the second step.

The committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind was set up in September last year to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

Members of the panel include Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee to the panel.

To enable the holding of simultaneous polls in the country, some articles of the Constitution would have to be amended.

PM's Pitch For One Nation, One Election

In his Independence Day address last month, PM Modi made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

"The nation has to come forward for 'one nation, one election'," PM Modi had said in his address from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort.

The prime minister urged the political parties "from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation's progress".

He also asked the parties to ensure that national resources are used for the common person and said, "We have to come forward to realise the dream of 'one nation, one election'."

