Messages Threatening Kejriwal Appear In Delhi, AAP Claims BJP’s Hand In Incident

AAP has claimed the BJP is rattled by the fact that it's going to be defeated in all seven constituencies in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
The threatening messages against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were found inside the metro coaches at two stations on Monday. The images surfaced on social media platforms, while several of them written on the walls of metro coaches and at least two of them on signboards carrying the names of Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

Reports said the Delhi Police has received information about the matter and an investigation has been launched. Delhi Police has deployed its team to search for the metro coach on which the messages were written.

Meanwhile, the AAP has accused the BJP of being behind the incident. The party has claimed the BJP is rattled by the fact that it's going to be defeated in all seven constituencies in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal Arrested - PTI
ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi in a presser said the BJP is "hatching different conspiracies" to target her party supremo Arvind Kejriwal because of their impending defeat, news agency PTI reported.

"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days, and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him, but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false," Atishi added.

"Now there is a danger to his life," she said.

The AAP leader claimed that a man had scribbled the messages on the walls of three stations - Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar. Atishi questioned the Delhi Police for not acting against the incident.

"The images of the messages have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," Atishi alleged.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also said said the threatening messages were a conspiracy "conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office", news agency ANI reported.

"The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations," Singh added.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are so embroiled in their hatred towards Kejriwal that they are conspiring to kill the Delhi Chief Minister.

"I want to tell the government, administration and Election Commission that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the PMO, BJP and Narendra Modi will be responsible for it," Singh said.

