Elections

Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back

The Delhi Chief Minister, who spent 50 days in prison, was released on Friday evening after being granted interim bail by Supreme Court. He will address a press conference in Delhi on Saturday

Advertisement

Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets a rousing welcome by AAP workers, supporters after being released on interim bail Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
info_icon

While the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across India are being fought in the name of Lord Ram, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal evoked Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar jail in Delhi after 50 days of imprisonment.

"I had promised you I will return. By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I have returned," Kejriwal said, addressing a massive crowd of supporters who brought traffic to a standstill outside Tihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was released on interim bail granted by Supreme Court after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.

Advertisement

"I have a request. We have to save the country from dictatorship. I am fighting against it with all might," he said.

The AAP chief will be kicking off the election campaign in Delhi on Saturday with a visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place before addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters.

The CM's address took place in the presence of senior AAP leaders like Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sai Ram and others.

Speaking to Outlook ahead of the release, Atishi said, "The release of Kejriwal is not just big news for the Aam Aadmi party, it is a big day for Indian democracy and constitution. BJP has left no stone unturned to turn India into a dictatorship. The way CBI and ED are being used against opposition, the way a sitting chief minister was arrested just before elections, this kind of thing only happens in dictatorships like Pakistan or Bangladesh or in African countries."

Advertisement

The Supreme Court granting interim bail to Kejriwal has given "hope to the whole country that the BJP's dictatorship is coming to an end," she added.

Speaking to Outlook earlier at the AAP Delhi headquarters, Delhi Health Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that arresting Kejriwal was a "strategic mistake of the BJP."

AAP karyakartas like Sapna Siddiqui from Chandni Chowk area state that the arrest led to more support for the party and the CM. "His release means the victory of Aam Aadmi."

Anti-corruption Crusade: A protest against the proposals of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Lokpal Bill at Jantar Mantar, Delhi in 2011 - Photo: Sanjay Rawat
Diary: A Citizen's Take On Kejriwal And The Idea Of Corruption-Free Govt

BY Mohd Afsar

The interim bail has come as a shot in the arm for AAP as well as the Congress-led INDIA alliance which is contesting elections across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. While AAP has given tickets to candidates in four seats, Congress has given for three seats in northeast Delhi.

Outside Tihar, AAP's Tuglaqabad MLA Sahi Ram was confident that the alliance will win all seven seats. "INDIA Alliance has won already."

Meanwhile, by evoking Hanuman, Kejriwal seems to be challenging the Hindutva narrative of the BJP, which has been hoping to cash in on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. BJP supporters claim, "Jo Ram ko layenge, hum unko layenge."

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has evoked Hanuman. Speaking to media two weeks ago amid controversy over giving insulin to Kejriwal in prison, Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that Kejriwal is a "huge bhakt of Hanuman. He received insulin on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. This shows that whenever his devotees are in trouble, Hanumanji comes to their rescue."

On the day of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya in January, AAP had conducted recitals of "Sundar Kand" across Delhi. Previously, the party has conducted regular Hanuman Chalisa paths across constituencies. In February 2020, the CM had sung Hanuman Chalisa himself when asked about his devotion to the deity.

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwals press conference - null
From Hanuman Chalisa To ‘Jai Shree Ram’: How Arvind Kejriwal Is Battling 'Anti-Hindu' Allegations  

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The release of Kejriwal comes at a crucial time for INDIA alliance when Delhi Congress is in tatters due to the discontent among its supporters over alleged involvement of AAP in corruption charges. Recently, former Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP, citing moral grounds. Congress leader and MCD councillor Ariba Khan had earlier told Outlook that Kejriwal himself "invited this day (of his arrest) upon himself as he has wanted to put Congress leaders behind the bars through PMLA."

Experts feel that against this backdrop, Kejriwal's presence can be a force to unite and galvanise the scattered alliance partner.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
  2. Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back
  3. 'I Am Back': Arvind Kejriwal's First Message After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail | WATCH
  4. Sandeshkhali Row: TMC Accuses NCW Of Conspiracy; Rights Body Says Women Forced To Retract Complaints
  5. Kalpana Soren Welcomes Kejriwal's Bail, Says Time To Show Country Runs As Per Constitution
Entertainment News
  1. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  2. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  3. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
  4. 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Trailer 2 Review: Lupita Nyong'o Tries Leaving New York With Her Cat As Sound-Sensitive Aliens Take Over
  5. Mother's Day 2024 Special: Sushmita Sen In 'Aarya' To Shefali Shah In 'Darlings, On-Screen Characters Who Are Perfect Representations Of Woke Moms
Sports News
  1. Fulham Vs Man City: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Take Gujarat Titans To 231/3
  3. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Tears Into Chennai Super Kings Attack, Creates Massive Record
  4. ENG-W Vs PAK-W, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik React
World News
  1. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  2. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  3. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  4. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  5. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Babar's Fifty Sets PAK Up For Big Total In 1st T20I Against IRE
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail