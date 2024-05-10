National

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2 . The court rejected the request of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, to grant him interim bail until the declaration of results on June 4.

PTI
Delhi CM Kejriwal Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the case.

According to Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat representing Arvind Kejriwal, "The order is operable till June 2. There are no restrictions on what he can say or not say in his election campaigning."

ED opposes Kejriwal's interim bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case.

On Thursday, ED in an affidavit filed before the apex court said the right to campaign for elections was "not fundamental". Reports said the affidavit was filed by the probe agency’s Deputy Director Bhanu Priya on Thursday, a day before the SC is set to hear Kejriwal's interim bail plea in the case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports

BY Outlook Web Desk

ED likely to file first chargesheet against Kejriwal today

There are reports that the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file its first chargesheet today against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. 

For the first time, Arvind Kejriwal will be named as an accused in the case. It has been reported that ED is likely to call him the 'kingpin' as they have claimed to have established a money trail linked to Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

