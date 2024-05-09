National

ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports

For the first time, Arvind Kejriwal will be named as an accused in the case. It has been reported that ED is likely to call him the 'kingpin' as they have claimed to have established a money trail linked to Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
As a major development, the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to file its first chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. 

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case on March 21 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. He was lodged in Tihar jail. - PTI/File
Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail

BY Nayanika Sengupta

SC to pronounce order on Kejriwal's bail plea

The probe agency's big move is likely to come on the same day when the Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.

On Wednesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who led the Supreme Court bench, told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, to be ready with his submissions on Friday.

“We will pronounce the interim order (on interim bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken on the same day," Justice Khanna said.

Sunita Kejriwal hold her third roadshow in the national capital - X/@AamAadmiParty
'CM Jailed Before Polls To Stifle His Voice': Sunita Kejriwal Calls For Vote Against 'Dictatorship'

BY PTI

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

