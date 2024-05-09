ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports

As a major development, the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to file its first chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
For the first time, Arvind Kejriwal will be named as an accused in the case. It has been reported that ED is likely to call him the 'kingpin' as they have claimed to have established a money trail linked to Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Advertisement
SC to pronounce order on Kejriwal's bail plea
The probe agency's big move is likely to come on the same day when the Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.
On Wednesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who led the Supreme Court bench, told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, to be ready with his submissions on Friday.
Advertisement
On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.