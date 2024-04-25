'Arvind Kejriwal Was Totally Non-Cooperative, Arrested Because Of His Own Conduct,' ED Tells SC

"Therefore, on this limited ground, the petition is devoid of merit and liable to be dismissed in limine second contention in this regard is that the material in possession of the investigating agency which formed the basis for the investigating agency to arrive at the satisfaction requisite for arresting the accused person, having been seen and perused by three different judicial authorities (courts) at three different levels has found judicial imprimatur and the consequential denial to grant the relief asked for by the petitioner in connection with the same," it said.