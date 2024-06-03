Elections

‘Don't Be Intimidated’: Mallikarjun Kharge Writes Open Letter To Bureaucrats - Full Text

The letter, posted on social media, comes ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

X/@kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: X/@kharge
info_icon

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress, has written an open letter to civil servants and government officers, urging them to adhere to the Constitution and discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The letter, posted on social media, comes ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha election and amid the allegation by party's senior leader Jairam Ramesh, that Union Home minister Amit Shah had called up 150 district officers ahead of tomorrow's counting of votes and attempted to intimidate them.

"Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day," Kharge wrote in the open letter he posted on X.

Counting of votes for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections is taking place from 8 am Tuesday, June 4, for the 543-seat battle of general elections 2024 amid heavy security at counting centres. - PTI photos
Lok Sabha Elections: Can INDIA Block BJP-Led NDA From Scoring A Hattrick? Vote-Count On June 4 | Key Points

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Mallikarjun Kharge's Open Letter To Civil Servants

An Appeal to all the Civil Servants and Officers

My dear esteemed members of bureaucracy, our civil servants & officers,

I am writing you in the capacity of the Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and as President of the Indian National Congress. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have concluded and the counting of votes shall take place tomorrow, on June 4th, 2024.

I must congratulate the Election Commission of India, the Central Armed Forces, Police in various states, Civil Servants, District Collectors, Volunteers and each one of you who were involved in conducting this mammoth and historic task.

Our inspiration and India’s First Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel famously called the civil servants as the “Steel frame of India.” The people of India are well aware that it is the Indian National Congress which established numerous institutions, laid their solid foundation, and devised mechanisms for their independence, on the basis of the Constitution of India.

Independence of the institutions is paramount, for every civil servant takes oath of the Constitution that they “will faithfully and conscientiously discharge their duties and will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”. In this spirit we expect every bureaucrat and officer – from top to bottom of the hierarchy, to discharge their duties in the spirit of the Constitution, without any coercion, threat, pressure or intimidation either from the ruling party/coalition or from the opposition party/coalition.

It is important to underline the fact that the Congress party, through the Constitution prepared by our inspirational founding members such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and countless others, not only created a framework of strong governance, but also ensured affirmative action through representation of the marginalised in the bureaucracy and the civil society, in our autonomous institutions.

The last decade has witnessed a systemic pattern to assault, undermine and suppress our autonomous institutions by the ruling party. India’s Democratic ethos are being consequently damaged. There is a widespread tendency to turn India into a regimental dictatorship. We are increasingly seeing some institutions shedding their independence and brazenly following the diktats of the ruling party. Some have completely adopted their style of communication, their way of functioning, and in some cases even their political rhetoric. It is not their fault. With brute power, threat, coercive mechanisms and misuse of agencies, this tendency to bow to the powers that have become a way for their short-term survival. Even though, in this denigration, India’s Constitution and Democracy have become a casualty.

The ‘Will of the People’ is supreme, and people want Indian bureaucracy, to return back to the same ‘Steel frame of India’ envisaged by Sardar Patel – which has been Teflon-coated by our strong Constitutional principles, that have stood the test of the time.

Indian National Congress now urges the entire bureaucracy, to adhere to the Constitution, enact their duties, and serve the nation, without fear, favour and ill-will against anybody. Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day. We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India.

In this hope that India remains truly Democratic in nature, I extend good wishes to each one of you, and expect that our eternal ideals of the Constitution remain untarnished.

(Mallikarjun Kharge)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  2. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  3. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  4. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  5. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
Sports News
  1. Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job
  2. Euro 2024: Italy Defender Giorgio Scalvini Out Of European Championship - Check Who Replaces Him
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler Makes Intensity Promise Ahead Of England's Opener
  4. French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win
  5. Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland, International Friendly: Ryan Christie, Che Adams Strike To End Tartan Army's Winless Run
World News
  1. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  2. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  3. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  4. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  5. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG