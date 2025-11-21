Congress Accuses BJP Of Undermining Reservation, Seeks Probe Into Zero Tribal Selections In MP Judge Exam

The Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP is pursuing a “systematic plan” to dismantle reservation and trigger a “tribal crisis,” after no tribal candidate was selected in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Exam 2022 despite seats earmarked for them.
At a press briefing, Adivasi Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria charged the ruling party with engineering a crisis for tribal communities by taking away their land and denying them justice.
He noted that Madhya Pradesh has nearly two crore tribal residents, yet not a single tribal candidate was chosen for the Civil Judge posts.
According to him, “The BJP government is orchestrating the Great Indian Tribal Crisis across the country. Under BJP rule, tribal communities are being devastated. Tribal people are not receiving justice and are struggling even to preserve their identity. The lands of tribal communities are being seized.”
Pointing to the 2022 Civil Judge exam results, Bhuria said, “We are saying this because in the results of the 2022 Civil Judge exam in Madhya Pradesh, despite reservations, the selection of tribal candidates is zero.”
He noted that Madhya Pradesh has nearly two crore tribal residents, yet not a single tribal candidate was chosen for the Civil Judge posts. He emphasised that although 121 seats were reserved for tribal applicants, none were filled.
Bhuria further claimed that no tribal candidate has been selected since 2021. He argued that vacancies remaining unfilled over several years are eventually shifted to the general category, calling it “a systematic way to end the reservation.” He reiterated Congress’ demand that the 2022 exam be withdrawn and that an independent investigation be initiated.
The Congress leader also pushed for the introduction of a migrant policy for tribal communities.
He criticised the “hasty” execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that it had disproportionately harmed tribal voters. Tribals in many states migrate for work, he said, adding that with over “70 per cent of the villages lying vacant,” the government has failed to provide adequate employment.
Bhuria alleged that the SIR was conducted at a time when most tribals were away from their homes, claiming, “This is a conspiracy to systematically exclude tribals from the voting process.”
He also raised concerns regarding Singrauli, alleging that the area has been turned “into a cantonment” due to continuous tree-felling for the benefit of major corporate groups. He said thousands of tribals have received eviction notices and many are being pushed out of the district. Such actions, he argued, represent “an open violation of the PESA law and the Forest Rights Act.”
With PTI inputs