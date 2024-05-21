Elections

In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition

The late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had made the controversial remark a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Recalling late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘boys will be boys’ remark made a decade back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition party led by Akhilesh Yadav now.

Addressing ‘Nari Shakti Sammelan’ in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Modi claimed there was "jungle raj" during the Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh and women found it difficult to step out of their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after performing 'Ganga Poojan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14 - PTI
Why Does Modi Never Hold Press Conferences? PM Answers The Most-Asked Question

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said the "SP people" used to shamelessly say boys make mistakes, in an apparent reference to Yadav's controversial remark made a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape. "Boys will be boys, they make mistakes", the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had then said.

On Tuesday, Modi said, "Let SP's boys make a mistake now." He added Yogi Adityanath government will deal with them in a manner that they would not have imagined.

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting | - PTI
INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh

BY PTI

He also targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party saying both the parties have always neglected the welfare of women but under the BJP government, women are at the centre of the country's success story.

Terming the INDIA bloc members "anti-women", Modi said had the Congress been in power, kitchen expenses in every household would have gone up two to three times.

PM Narendra Modi | - PTI
We Fulfil Our Manifesto Promises: PM Modi On UCC, One Nation, One Election

BY PTI

Modi also said the Congress' rule is mentioned in the popular Hindi movie song "Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai".

He also exhorted women to go to polling booths in groups of 25-30 "with dhol-nagare" to cast their votes.

The voting in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to take in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1.

