We Fulfil Our Manifesto Promises: PM Modi On UCC, One Nation, One Election

In an intervie to PTI, the prime minister said he has added 25 more days to the 100-day plan for his next term to seek suggestions from the youth of the country on what they expect from the government immediately after coming back to power.

PM Narendra Modi
Indicating implementation of the One Nation, One Election and Uniform Civil Code plans if he returns to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government fulfils promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

Before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Modi had asked all ministries to prepare a 100-day plan for implementation of projects for the next government.

"And now, I have added 25 more days in this plan, where I would take the suggestions of India’s Yuva Shakti. What they expect us to do the first thing after coming back to power? It is ultimately their expectations that am here to fulfil and how they want the nation to develop," he said.

Asked whether One Nation, One Election and a central law on UCC would be part of the 100-day exercise, Modi said these were part of the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections and "one thing you would appreciate and that is we fulfil our manifesto promises".

"If you had observed me and my working style, you would have known that this is not the first time that I have entered the election fray with the vision for the first 100 days of the new government. I have been practicing this since the time I was the chief minister of Gujarat," Modi said.

He said he had a plan in mind even in 2014 and 2019 and the government went into action mode the day it assumed office.

"In 2019, in the first 100 days of our government, monumental steps such as abrogation of Article 370 happened and the law against triple talaq was passed," he said.

"Similarly, this time too, we have already begun planning for the first 100 days of our third term. The plan, which will commence after June 4, would ensure timely and impactful decision-making," Modi said.

"We are going to waste no time and jump straight into action. This is the speed at which our government works. We have always believed in forward-thinking and strategic planning," the prime minister said.

