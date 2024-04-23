Elections

‘Congress Will Implement Sharia Law In Country, Distribute People’s Property’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election rallies have been saying that the Congress has included redistribution of people's property in its manifesto.

Advertisement

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Saying Congress manifesto states that they will take people's property and distribute it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed the party wants to implement ‘Sharia law’ in the country.

Addressing an election rally in Amroha, Adityanath said, "The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress' manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement Sharia law."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Banswara district. - null
Mangalsutra Mantra For Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress Plotting To Snatch Your Property, Distribute It To Their Special People,’ PM Modi Redoubles In Rajasthan

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

He added, "You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?"

ALSO READ | Amid 'Hate Speech' Backlash, PM Modi Repeats 'Snatch Property' Charge On Cong, Also Brings Up 'Hanuman Chalisa'

His remark comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election rallies have been saying that the Congress has included redistribution of people's property in its manifesto.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls - PTI
Rahul Gandhi's April 6 Hyderabad Speech Goes Viral Amid PM Modi Remark Row | Know What He Said

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Congress people talk in their manifesto that they will implement 'vyaktigat kanoon' (personal laws). That means Sharia law will be implemented because Modi ji stopped the practice of triple talaq," Adityanath said.

Advertisement

"They say that we will again restore personal law. These people will implement Sharia law...," he added.

Adityanath alleged, "The Congress manifesto says that they will take people's property and distribute it. Do you want to allow the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?"

"Look at the condition of these shameless people. On one hand, they are eying on your property and the other hand they are making the mafia and criminals their necklace and reciting Fatiha in their name," he added.

Referring to a comment made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006, Yogi Adityanath said, "When Dr Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister, he had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources..."

"So where will our Dalits, backward classes, Kharagvanshis, Pals, poor and farmers go? Where will the mothers and sisters go, where will the youth go?" he asked.

On terrorism, he said it has been finished in India during the tenure of the Modi government.

"There was an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country 10 years ago, people were afraid. After 2014, terrorism was controlled and by 2019, Modi ji did such a thing that the root of terrorism Jammu Kashmir's Article 370 was abolished. Today terrorism has been destroyed in India," he said.

Adityanath claimed that now whenever there is a loud burst of firecrackers somewhere, Pakistan clarifies that it has no involvement.

Advertisement

"Pakistan is afraid that even by mistake, a terrorist incident takes place in India and some innocent citizen is killed, they will have to face consequences," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Says Congress 'Promotes Violence To Hide Corruption'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: ISL Semifinal- Odisha FC Beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 In First Leg
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit