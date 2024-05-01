Another Setback For Congress: Former MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya Resign

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, two more Congress party members have submitted their resignation. After the resignation of Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, former MLAs Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya have also submitted their resignation.
Writing to All India Congress Committee's president - Mallikarjun Kharge - the former MLAs have cited the appointment of the New Delhi Chief and Congress' alliance with Aam Aadmi Party of the main reasons as their resignation.
"Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party," stated Singh in his resignation letter to Kharge.
Neeraj Basoya also cited tensions with AAP and its alliance with AAP. "Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam," stated Basoya.
The former MLA added that by allying with AAP, Congress Party appears to have given the Kejriwal-led party a "clean chit and appreciate the deceitful propaganda of development of AAP. I can no longer be a part of any such attempt".