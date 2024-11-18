Elections

Adityanath Fires Bulldozer Warning, Reiterates 'Batenge To Katenge' Rhetoric Amid Row

The slogan 'Batenge to Katenge,' has been echoed in various other forms by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In spite of demolition guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court against arbitrary demolitions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that the "bulldozer is on standby."

He issued the bulldozer warning during a rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara. Although criticised by civil society, the opposition, and now the Supreme Court as an "agenda-driven" trend, Adityanath, who pioneered the practice, said the BJP would use the bulldozer to reclaim the "looted funds."

"They have looted Jharkhand's natural resources and funds sent by PM Modi. They have encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas, posing a serious threat to beti, mati, roti (daughters, land, and food). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds," he said.

Yogi, who coined the slogan "Batenge to Katenge," which has been echoed in various other forms by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, again evoked "love jihad, infiltration, land jihad," accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of supporting these elements.

Also Read | BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'

In spite of opposition from allies and party colleagues, Yogi reaffirmed the same on Sunday in Maharashtra. He used the slogan for the first time in August while speaking in Agra in the context of the Bangladesh unrest.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated the same in a rally on Monday in Jharkhand's Sahibganj: "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it’s time for ‘ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge’ (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)," he said.

"They have obstructed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; now is the time for the Krishna Kanhaiya temple in Mathura," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised Adityanath for his statements during a campaign for the upcoming bypolls in UP.

"This is a fight between those who believe in Baba Saheb and those who believe in 'Baba'. On one side are those who make and protect the Constitution; on the other side are those who destroy it," he said.

Earlier, Yadav had said that Yogi was "spreading hatred in society." "He is discriminating. On the other hand, the people from his own party are digging a tunnel to his chair to remove him," he had said.

The Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also came down on Adityanath heavily after the statement.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar: Remains Of A Riot

Yogi Adityanath In Jharkhand

The Uttar Pradesh CM attended two rallies in Jharkhand today.

Speaking at the Sahibganj campaign in Jharkhand Adityanath criticised the JMM-led coalition in the state for converting it into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladesh infiltrators.

"After the election results on November 23, these infiltrators will be kicked out of Jharkhand, and the JMM-led coalition leaders who looted funds meant for the people will be held accountable," Adityanath declared.

He added, "Areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have become centres for illegal activities run by Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. The JMM-led coalition leaders, who are their ‘rahnuma’ (protectors), will not be spared. Infiltrators will be expelled as soon as the NDA government is formed in Jharkhand."

"Only a double-engine government, like in Uttar Pradesh, is the solution to issues like infiltration, cow slaughter, and atrocities against women in Jharkhand," Adityanath added.

Addressing another poll rally at Nala in Jamtara on Monday, Adityanath said, The JMM-led coalition has looted Jharkhand’s natural resources and the central funds sent by Modi.

He also accused the JMM-led government of providing support to infiltrators involved in "land jihad" and "love jihad" in Jharkhand, warning that such forces would not be spared if the NDA comes to power.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also took aim at the Congress-JMM alliance, claiming they had obstructed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Now, they are playing with the lives of people in Jharkhand through their divisive politics," he said.

Adityanath said at least 10 lakh Hindus were massacred during partition in 1947 because Hindus were divided and urged them to be united to be safe.

"After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it's time for Krishna Kanhaiya Temple in Mathura," he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  2. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. Hungary Vs Germany Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 6
  2. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Proud Of ENG Style Shift Ahead Of Thomas Tuchel Arrival
  3. Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: ITA 'On Right Track' Despite Defeat – Spalletti
  4. Israel 1-0 Belgium, Nations League: Domenico Tedesco Blames Injuries After Shock Defeat
  5. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
  2. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  3. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  4. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  5. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
  2. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  3. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens