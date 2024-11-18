Adityanath Fires Bulldozer Warning, Reiterates 'Batenge To Katenge' Rhetoric Amid Row

In spite of demolition guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court against arbitrary demolitions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that the "bulldozer is on standby."
He issued the bulldozer warning during a rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara. Although criticised by civil society, the opposition, and now the Supreme Court as an "agenda-driven" trend, Adityanath, who pioneered the practice, said the BJP would use the bulldozer to reclaim the "looted funds."
"They have looted Jharkhand's natural resources and funds sent by PM Modi. They have encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas, posing a serious threat to beti, mati, roti (daughters, land, and food). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds," he said.
Yogi, who coined the slogan "Batenge to Katenge," which has been echoed in various other forms by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, again evoked "love jihad, infiltration, land jihad," accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of supporting these elements.
In spite of opposition from allies and party colleagues, Yogi reaffirmed the same on Sunday in Maharashtra. He used the slogan for the first time in August while speaking in Agra in the context of the Bangladesh unrest.
Yogi Adityanath reiterated the same in a rally on Monday in Jharkhand's Sahibganj: "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it’s time for ‘ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge’ (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)," he said.
"They have obstructed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; now is the time for the Krishna Kanhaiya temple in Mathura," he added.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised Adityanath for his statements during a campaign for the upcoming bypolls in UP.
"This is a fight between those who believe in Baba Saheb and those who believe in 'Baba'. On one side are those who make and protect the Constitution; on the other side are those who destroy it," he said.
Earlier, Yadav had said that Yogi was "spreading hatred in society." "He is discriminating. On the other hand, the people from his own party are digging a tunnel to his chair to remove him," he had said.
The Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also came down on Adityanath heavily after the statement.
Yogi Adityanath In Jharkhand
The Uttar Pradesh CM attended two rallies in Jharkhand today.
Speaking at the Sahibganj campaign in Jharkhand Adityanath criticised the JMM-led coalition in the state for converting it into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladesh infiltrators.
"After the election results on November 23, these infiltrators will be kicked out of Jharkhand, and the JMM-led coalition leaders who looted funds meant for the people will be held accountable," Adityanath declared.
He added, "Areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have become centres for illegal activities run by Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. The JMM-led coalition leaders, who are their ‘rahnuma’ (protectors), will not be spared. Infiltrators will be expelled as soon as the NDA government is formed in Jharkhand."
"Only a double-engine government, like in Uttar Pradesh, is the solution to issues like infiltration, cow slaughter, and atrocities against women in Jharkhand," Adityanath added.
Addressing another poll rally at Nala in Jamtara on Monday, Adityanath said, The JMM-led coalition has looted Jharkhand’s natural resources and the central funds sent by Modi.
He also accused the JMM-led government of providing support to infiltrators involved in "land jihad" and "love jihad" in Jharkhand, warning that such forces would not be spared if the NDA comes to power.
The Uttar Pradesh CM also took aim at the Congress-JMM alliance, claiming they had obstructed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Now, they are playing with the lives of people in Jharkhand through their divisive politics," he said.
Adityanath said at least 10 lakh Hindus were massacred during partition in 1947 because Hindus were divided and urged them to be united to be safe.
"After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it's time for Krishna Kanhaiya Temple in Mathura," he asserted.
(With PTI inputs)