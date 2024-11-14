BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'

The slogan wars is on in Uttar Pradesh, where nine assembly seats are up for by-polls. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party has ramped up its pro-Hindutva pitch in an effort to consolidate the Hindu vote, after its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'Batenge toh katenge' (if we are divided, we will be cut up), first used in August in the context of Hindu unity during Bangladesh protests, has taken centre stage this poll season.
Calling for the unity of SC/ST/OBC voters, the 'Batenge toh katenge' narrative is gaining traction not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While the slogan, backed by the saffron camp, is being actively promoted, it has faced backlash from opposition parties for being divisive and negative.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called it one of the most negative slogans in history, likening it to the British policy of "divide and rule." Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge argued that a "true yogi" would never use such language, which he compared to rhetoric used by “terrorists”.
The "Batenge toh katenge" slogan recently inspired a spin-off, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the phrase "Ek hain toh safe hain" (We are safe if we are united).
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of pursuing a "real agenda" of Muslim appeasement and supporting “jihadis” for vote-bank politics. Maurya, in a post on X, criticised the SP's approach as "Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Vote Jihad”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is known for using slogans each election season that often stir controversy and gave communal colours.
The BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign was centred around the narrative of the Ram Mandir consecration, with the party seeking votes by positioning itself as the one that brought Ram to Ayodhya. The slogan "Jo Ram ko laaye, hum unko laayenge" (we will bring to power the one that brought back Ram) was widely used.
However, this slogan did not age well, especially as the party lost the seat in the very land where the temple has been built. "Abki baar 400 paar" is another such slogan that can be added to this category, with NDA just about making the majority mark.