Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are ready to put the screens on fire with their upcoming action film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The action flick will show these two action heroes of different generations joining hands and coming together for a movie that is touted to be high on adrenaline. In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff heaped praises on his co-star and called him the Tom Cruise of India.
Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024 which was held in New Delhi, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar appeared together for their film. During the event, Tiger Shroff talked highly about his co-star. He mentioned that he said yes to ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ because he wanted to work with Akshay Kumar.
Advertisement
The actor said, “The most special thing was to work with the original action hero, our very own Tom Cruise, Mr. Akshay Kumar. I have grown up idolizing him and now actually sharing the screen with him, I am very grateful. I have learned a lot from him and there’s a lot to learn from him. I got to see him up close and personal, got to spend a lot of time with him on and off the screen.”
He also talked about his experience of working with Kumar. He continued, “I used to think I wake up early. I generally wake up at 6 or 6:30 am but sir wakes up at 4:30 am. I used to get wake-up calls from him, and we used to do our exercise together before the shoot.”
Advertisement
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to release in April this year. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Ronit Roy. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.