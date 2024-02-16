The title track of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will be dropping February 19 and the actors have shared a glimpse of it filled with “swag and style” in a poster.

Akshay and Tiger took to Instagram, where they shared a poster, where the two are seen walking in style. The poster seems to be a still from the song, which will drop in three days. The track is touted as the “party song for the season.”