Shot In Jordan's Wadi Rum, 'Wallah Habibi' From 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Is A Perfect Mood-Setter

The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani along with Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita have gone behind the mic to lend their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil for the track.