Bhooth Bangla Box Office Prediction: Here’s How Much Akshay Kumar-Starrer Horror Comedy Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla will arrive in theatres on April 17.
Advance bookings for the horror comedy opened on April 14.
Here's how much it is expected to collect on Day 1.
Bhooth Bangla box office prediction: Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years. The horror comedy was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 2, 2026. Then, it was shifted to May 15, and later the makers decided to push it to April 10. Now, it is set to debut in cinemas on April 17, with paid previews on April 16 from 9 pm onwards.
Advance bookings for Akshay-starrer have already started, and it is expected to have a strong start at the box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 51,752 tickets across 8,821 shows for its opening day in the Indian market. Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 1.39 crore through advance sales so far. Including blocked seats, it has collected Rs 3.73 crore.
Here's how much Bhooth Bangla is expected to collect on Day 1.
Bhooth Bangla box office prediction for Day 1
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar has weighed in on the box office prediction for the Priyadarshan directorial. He shared that the excitement level for the film is quite positive and he is confident that it will perform well at the box office. On the advance bookings numbers, Johar said, "It's not super solid, but it's good. I would be happy if the film opens at around Rs 8-10 crore plus."
He also revealed that the reviews from the early shows are positive, with many praising it for being a perfect family entertainer, and it is expected to have a strong weekend.
"Akshay Kumar is a full-blown star and has a strong fan following. Everyone wants to watch his film, and this time he is back with Priyadarshan. The genre is also family-friendly with a stellar ensemble cast. So, I am confident about the film's performance," he added.
Bhooth Bangla budget
The horror comedy is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore.
Bhooth Bangla runtime
The film has been awarded a U/A (16+) rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its runtime is reportedly 174.57 minutes (approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes).
Alongside Akshay, Bhooth Bangla also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar in significant roles.