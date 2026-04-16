Bhooth Bangla Box Office Prediction: Here’s How Much Akshay Kumar-Starrer Horror Comedy Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Bhooth Bangla box office prediction for Day 1

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar has weighed in on the box office prediction for the Priyadarshan directorial. He shared that the excitement level for the film is quite positive and he is confident that it will perform well at the box office. On the advance bookings numbers, Johar said, "It's not super solid, but it's good. I would be happy if the film opens at around Rs 8-10 crore plus."