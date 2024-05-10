In February this year, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they are expecting their first child in July. Both the actors are currently tied up with their professional commitments. Amidst this, fans of the couple have been speculating how they will manage their work with the pregnancy. A recent report has revealed that Fazal will start the Chennai leg of ‘Thug Life’ shoot after Chadha has delivered the baby.
Ali Fazal was recently spotted in Delhi where he was busy shooting for ‘Thug Life’ with Kamal Haasan. Additionally, Richa Chadha is also busy with interviews and press meets after the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ As reported by News18 Showsha, the actor is currently shooting for most of his scenes with Haasan. The shoot started on May 6, and it is expected to fall just short of a month.
The report revealed that Fazal will be returning to Mumbai after completing the shoot. It also quoted a source who said, “It’s still unclear if he’ll take a longer leave to be with the baby once it arrives. But Ali doesn’t want to miss out on the memories of being around his newborn and being a support system to Richa.”
Additionally, the report also stated that after a two-week break, the actor will resume filming for ‘Thug Life’ and begin the third schedule of the movie. He will be heading to Chennai to join the cast and the shoot is expected to commence either by late July or early August. Meanwhile, Chadha intends to take a few weeks off to focus on the baby before returning to work.
On the work front, Fazal was last seen in ‘Khufiya’ where he shared the screen with Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The couple tied the knot in 2022 in Lucknow.