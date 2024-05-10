Ali Fazal Lauds Wife Richa Chadha’s Performance In ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘Only A Fool Would Not Take Lajjo’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, and are prolific actors in their own rights. In fact, they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well, and often support each other on social media. Now Richa, who is basking in the success of her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, has got the loudest cheer for her husband and actor Ali Fazal.
Ali took to his Instagram handle to give Richa a shout-out, and praised Richa for her performance. Highlighting the love that has come her way for her role as Lajjo, Ali shared a montage of unseen moments of their travels. He captioned it as, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away!! (Lajjo check) You are simple the best and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person.. Congratulations, partner, on this mad success of Heeramandi. You have risen way above the norm, as you always do.” Check out the video here:
Advertisement
Meanwhile, last week, Richa had shared how she was given another role in ‘Heeramandi’, and revealed “When I was approached for ‘Heeramandi,’ at the time Sanjay sir was the showrunner, and I had been offered another part, one with more screentime for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what’s in here that’s new for me, I chose Lajjo.” She
Undoubtedly, Richa has come a long way in Bollywood, from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Fukrey’ to now being a Bhansali heroine in ‘Heeramandi’. Revealing why she decided to do SLB’s ‘Heeramandi’, Richa told Outlook India, “I always try to have variety in my roles, be it Masaan or Fukrey to now Heeramandi. I have tried to play with accents and voices, and body language. I enjoy the process.”
Advertisement
Heeramandi, which was released on May 1 on Netflix, also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.