Ali Fazal Lauds Wife Richa Chadha’s Performance In ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘Only A Fool Would Not Take Lajjo’

Ali took to his Instagram handle to give Richa a shout-out, and praised Richa for her performance. Highlighting the love that has come her way for her role as Lajjo, Ali shared a montage of unseen moments of their travels. He captioned it as, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away!! (Lajjo check) You are simple the best and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person.. Congratulations, partner, on this mad success of Heeramandi. You have risen way above the norm, as you always do.” Check out the video here: