It's good news for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. The couple is all set to welcome their first child together. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ali and Richa announced the good news with their Insta fam with identical posts.
On Friday, February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared a picture that read '1+1=3'. The would-be parents also shared a cute picture of both looking at each other. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world''.
Have a look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pregnancy announcement post here.
As soon as the couple shared the news, their fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Dia Mirza wrote, ''I love you three'' and added red heart emojis. Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others dropped heart emojis. Kalki Koechlin commented, ''Call me when you need'' while Saba Azad wrote, ''Yay waahooooo!!!'' with heart emojis. Karisma Tanna also congratulated Ali and Richa.
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of their film 'Fukrey' and they fell in love. They had a registered marriage in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, they celebrated it in the presence of friends and family.
Work wise, both Richa and Ali are doing well. Recently, their debut production, 'Girls Will Be Girls', bagged two awards at the Sundance Film Festival 2024. It got the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Entry category, and the Special Jury Award for Acting for Preeti Panigrahi.
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "An Audience Award at Sundance means people from all over the world watched and loved this story. This kind of recognition prolongs the journey of an indie film''. She added, "Even if subversive, it is a gentle film, and we didn't really have to push the envelope here.”