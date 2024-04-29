Art & Entertainment

Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal In New Delhi To Shoot For ‘Thug Life’

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with stars Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

Advertisement

IANS
Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan Photo: IANS
info_icon

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with stars Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

A source close to IANS shared that the filmmaker and the actors arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The source added: "They will be shooting for a month in Delhi… For the entire month of May, they will be shooting. It will be an all-outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in some prominent locations in New Delhi.”

'Thug Life', a Tamil film, is an action drama co-written by Ratnam and Kamal.

Advertisement

The film features Kamal in a triple role, alongside Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

This project marks the reunion of Ratnam and Kamal after their 1987 cult film 'Nayakan'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Owaisi Tells Modi; JDS MP Under Fire Over Alleged 'Sex Scandal'