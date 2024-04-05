Talking about ‘Ruslaan’, Sharma revealed that Khan has watched the film, and he wants to make him proud. He continued, “He has seen the film, and his blessings will always be there with me. He has blessed the film since day one and I hope to make him proud. I’ve done two films with SKF, my home production. With ‘Ruslaan’, I am stepping out into the real world, working with new and beautiful people. I got to learn so much which is helping me.”