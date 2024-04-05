After ‘Antim’, Aayush Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie – ‘Ruslaan.’ The trailer of the film was released today. It shows the actor donning the hat of a merciless killer as he engages in some intense action. Salman Khan also took to his Instagram to share the trailer of his brother-in-law’s upcoming flick. In a recent interview, Sharma opened up about how he missed Khan at the trailer launch of his film and how he wants to make him proud.
In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Aayush Sharma revealed that Salman Khan has always been with him at the trailer launch of all his films. However, he missed the trailer launch of ‘Ruslaan.’ Reflecting on this, he spoke about how much he missed him. He said, “I miss Salman sir today. I have worked with him on two films, and I have always gotten to share the stage with him.”
Talking about ‘Ruslaan’, Sharma revealed that Khan has watched the film, and he wants to make him proud. He continued, “He has seen the film, and his blessings will always be there with me. He has blessed the film since day one and I hope to make him proud. I’ve done two films with SKF, my home production. With ‘Ruslaan’, I am stepping out into the real world, working with new and beautiful people. I got to learn so much which is helping me.”
Aayush Sharma has previously worked in ‘Loveyatri’ and ‘Antim.’ ‘Ruslaan’ is set to release in theatres on April 26. It has been directed by Karan L Butani and it will star Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles.