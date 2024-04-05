'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick

The trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ opens with a shot of Mumbai lit up at night. A voiceover talks about how every person has fought battles in their life. He mentions that during these battles, a man either loses himself or fights back with such intensity that everyone remembers his name for eternity. As the trailer progresses, we are introduced to Ruslaan (played by Aayush Sharma). Ruslaan leads two lives – on one hand, he is a gifted musician; and on the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will revolve around this battle which Ruslaan will have to fight to protect himself and his loved ones.