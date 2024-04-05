'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick

When the teaser of ‘Ruslaan’ was released last month, the anticipation around this Aayush Sharma starrer started building up. Fans were excited to see the actor in this action flick. The teaser did not reveal much about the plot of the film and that added to the anticipation on social media. Now, after keeping the audience on their toes for long, the trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ is finally here.
The trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ opens with a shot of Mumbai lit up at night. A voiceover talks about how every person has fought battles in their life. He mentions that during these battles, a man either loses himself or fights back with such intensity that everyone remembers his name for eternity. As the trailer progresses, we are introduced to Ruslaan (played by Aayush Sharma). Ruslaan leads two lives – on one hand, he is a gifted musician; and on the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will revolve around this battle which Ruslaan will have to fight to protect himself and his loved ones.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ruslaan.’
Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the trailer and he also wrote a note for Sharma. He said, “Aayush, can see the hard work, effort, and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April 2024.” The trailer has got people talking online. One fan wrote, “Literally the BGM and Aayush Sharma's action pure goosebumps.” A second fan commented, “Last shot bawaal and hope yeh solo hit sabit ho for Ayush his tremendous we already saw his acting skills in 'Antim'.” A third fan said, “Aayush Sharma has full potential.”
The trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ has all the ingredients that are required to make a masala action flick in Bollywood. We have a hero killing people while he is shirtless, a sob story that reveals how he got into this line, some daddy issues, and a romance angle with a heroine. ‘Ruslaan’ feels like every other action film but what might set it apart from the rest is the dual life angle. But it entirely depends on how the makers choose to treat it.
Directed by Karan L Butani, ‘Ruslaan’ stars Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade in lead roles. The movie is set to release on April 26.