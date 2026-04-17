Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 Live Streaming: Day, Date, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Big names of sporting fraternity will head to Madrid for sport’s gala night of the year
The award ceremony will be hosted on April 20, Monday
Check the list of the nominees below
Distinguished figures from the world of athletics, both legendary and contemporary, are set to congregate in Madrid next week for the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards. Often referred to as the Athletes’ Awards, this ceremony pays tribute to the most remarkable sporting achievements of the past year.
The gala will take place at the Cibeles Palace on the evening of April 20. Among the headlining guests is Laureus Ambassador Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history and a five-time Laureus winner.
The event will also feature two titans of football, Xavi Hernández, the World Cup-winning midfielder and former Barcelona manager, and Fabio Capello, the renowned strategist who led elite clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, as well as the English and Russian national squads.
The star-studded guest list includes:
Garbine Muguruza: The former world No. 1 and multi-Grand Slam champion from Spain.
Jasmine Paolini: The 2024 Olympic gold medalist and 2025 French Open champion who spearheaded Italy’s back-to-back Billie Jean King Cup victories.
Amanda Anisimova: The 24-year-old American star who reached a world No. 3 ranking in early 2026 following major final appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open.
Bebe Vio: The inspirational Italian Paralympic fencer and 2017 Laureus recipient.
Simone Barlaam: The dominant Italian Paralympic swimmer fresh off a four-gold-medal haul at the 2025 World Championships.
Yuvraj Singh: The iconic Indian all-rounder and Laureus Ambassador who represented his nation in over 340 international fixtures.
Bianca Bustamente: The rising 21-year-old talent from the Philippines currently making waves in the Eurocup-3 racing series.
Beyond honoring the triumphs of 2025, the 2026 Awards will celebrate over 25 years of the Laureus movement, which has impacted more than 7.5 million young lives globally through sport.
Winners are selected by the prestigious Laureus World Sports Academy, acting as the definitive sporting jury. In addition to the main ceremony, media representatives will have the chance to conduct interviews with Academy members and attending athletes across April 19 and 20.
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: Nominees
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2026 nominees: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, tennis); Ousmane Dembélé (France, football); Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, athletics); Marc Márquez (Spain motor cycling); Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia, cycling); Jannik Sinner (Italy, tennis)
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year 2026 nominees: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, football); Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA, athletics); Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, athletics); Katie Ledecky (USA, swimming); Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA, athletics); Aryna Sabalenka, tennis
Laureus World Team of the Year 2026 nominees: England Women’s Football Team; European Ryder Cup Team (golf); India Women's Cricket Team; McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (UK, motor racing); Oklahoma City Thunder (USA, basketball; Paris Saint-Germain (France, football)
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year 2026 nominees: Désiré Doué (France, football); João Fonseca (Brazil, tennis); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada, basketball); Luke Littler (UK, darts); Lando Norris (UK, motor racing); Yu Zidi (People’s Republic of China, swimming)
Laureus World Comeback of the Year 2026 nominees: Amanda Anisimova (USA, tennis); Egan Bernal (Colombia, cycling); Rory McIlroy (UK, golf); Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela, athletics); Leah Williamson (UK, football); Simon Yates (UK, cycling)
Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability 2026 nominees: Gabriel Geraldo Dos Santos Araujo (Brazil, Para swimming); Simone Barlaam (Italy, Para swimming); Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland, Para athletics); Kelsey Diclaudio (USA, Para ice hockey; Kiara Briggite Rodríguez España (Ecuador, Para athletics); David Kratochvíl (Czech Republic, Para swimming).
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year 2026 nominees: Yago Dora (Brazil, surfing); Kilian Jornet (Spain, trail running); Chloe Kim (USA, snowboarding); Rayssa Leal (Brazil, skateboarding); Molly Picklum (Australia, surfing); Tom Pidcock (UK, cycling)
Laureus Sport for Good Award 2026 nominees: A.S.D. Gruppo Sportivo Valanga (Italy); Fútbol Mas (Global); MindLeaps (Global); Rugby For Good (Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China); Transformación Social TRASO (Mexico).
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 be hosted?
The Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 will be hosted at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid.
When will the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 be hosted?
The Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 will be hosted on April 20, Monday evening.
Where to watch Laureus World Sports Awards 2026?
Prime Video provided fans the live streaming of Laureus Sports Awards for the 2025 edition. It is yet to be confirmed for 2026.