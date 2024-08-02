India At Paris Olympics 2024, Day 7 Live Streaming: Full Schedule August 2, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol women's qualification as well as Tulika Maan will take the mat in the Judo event at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday, August 2. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The Track and Field events are underway with Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani in the 5000m Women's Steeplechase event.
The Indian men's hockey wrap up their Pool B fixtures with Australia before they gear up for the quarter-final stage. Moreover, Lakshya Sen will be in quarter-final action as well.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 2. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Pistol (Precision)
|Qualification
|Manu Bhaker
|Esha Singh"
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Men's Individual Strokeplay
|Round 2
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Gaganjeet Bhullar"
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet
|Qualification
|Anantjeet Singh
|Naruka"
|1:19 PM
|Archery
|Mixed Recurve Team
|1/8 Eliminations
|Ankita Bhakat
|Dhiraj Bommadevara"
|1:30 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Round of 32
|Tulika Maan
|1:48 PM
|Rowing
|Men's Single Sculls
|Final D
|Balraj Panwar
|2:30 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Round Of 16
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|3:30 PM
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Pistol (Rapid)
|Qualification
|Manu Bhaker
|Esha Singh"
|3:30 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Quarter-Finals
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|3:45 PM
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy ILCA 6
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Nethra Kumanan
|4:45 PM
|Hockey
|India Vs Australia
|Men's Pool B
|India National Team
|5:45 PM
|Archery
|Mixed Recurve Team
|Quarter-Finals
|(If qualified)
|Ankita Bhakat
|Dhiraj Bommadevara"
|6:30 PM
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Quarter-Finals
|Lakshya Sen
|7:01 PM
|Archery
|Mixed Recurve Team
|Semi-Finals
|(If qualified)
|Ankita Bhakat
|Dhiraj Bommadevara"
|7:05 PM
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Vishnu Saravanan
|7:30 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Repechage
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|7:30 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Semi-finals
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|7:45 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Bronze medal match
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|7:45 PM
|Archery
|Mixed Recurve Team
|Bronze medal match
|(If qualified)
|Ankita Bhakat
|Dhiraj Bommadevara"
|8:13 PM
|Archery
|Mixed Recurve Team
|Gold medal match
|(If qualified)
|Ankita Bhakat
|Dhiraj Bommadevara"
|8:15 PM
|Judo
|Women's +78kg
|Gold medal match
|(If qualified)
|Tulika Maan
|9:40 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Round 1
|Parul Chaudhary - H2
|Ankita - H1"
|11:40 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Shot Put
|Qualification
|Tajinderpal Singh
All Medal Events Today For August 2
Aquatics: Men's 3m synchronized springboard diving
Aquatics: Men's 50 m freestyle
Aquatics: Men's 200 m individual medley
Aquatics: Women's 100 m breaststroke
Archery: Mixed team
Badminton: Mixed doubles
Cycling: BMX - Men's racing
Cycling: BMX - Women's racing
Equestrian: Team jumping
Fencing: Men's team epee
Gymnastics: Men's trampoline
Gymnastics: Women's trampoline
Judo: Men's +100 kg
Judo: Women's +78 kg
Rowing: Men's pair
Rowing: Women's pair
Rowing: Men's lightweight double sculls
Rowing: Women's lightweight double sculls
Sailing: Men's IQFoil
Sailing: Women's IQFoil
Shooting: Women's 50 m rifle 3 positions
Track & Field: Men's 10000 m
Tennis: Mixed doubles
Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 7 at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.