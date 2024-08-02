Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics 2024, Day 7 Live Streaming: Full Schedule August 2, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 2. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

2024 Paris Summer Olympics Badminton_Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie_1
Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol women's qualification as well as Tulika Maan will take the mat in the Judo event at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday, August 2. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The Track and Field events are underway with Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani in the 5000m Women's Steeplechase event.

The Indian men's hockey wrap up their Pool B fixtures with Australia before they gear up for the quarter-final stage. Moreover, Lakshya Sen will be in quarter-final action as well.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 2. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
12:30 PM Shooting Women's 25m Pistol (Precision) Qualification Manu Bhaker
Esha Singh"
12:30 PM Golf Men's Individual Strokeplay Round 2 Shubhankar Sharma
Gaganjeet Bhullar"
1:00 PM Shooting Men's Skeet Qualification Anantjeet Singh
Naruka"
1:19 PM Archery Mixed Recurve Team 1/8 Eliminations Ankita Bhakat
Dhiraj Bommadevara"
1:30 PM Judo Women's +78kg Round of 32 Tulika Maan
1:48 PM Rowing Men's Single Sculls Final D Balraj Panwar
2:30 PM Judo Women's +78kg Round Of 16
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
3:30 PM Shooting Women's 25m Pistol (Rapid) Qualification Manu Bhaker
Esha Singh"
3:30 PM Judo Women's +78kg Quarter-Finals
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
3:45 PM Sailing Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race 3
Race 4 Nethra Kumanan
4:45 PM Hockey India Vs Australia Men's Pool B India National Team
5:45 PM Archery Mixed Recurve Team Quarter-Finals
(If qualified) Ankita Bhakat
Dhiraj Bommadevara"
6:30 PM Badminton Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Lakshya Sen
7:01 PM Archery Mixed Recurve Team Semi-Finals
(If qualified) Ankita Bhakat
Dhiraj Bommadevara"
7:05 PM Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Race 3
Race 4 Vishnu Saravanan
7:30 PM Judo Women's +78kg Repechage
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
7:30 PM Judo Women's +78kg Semi-finals
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
7:45 PM Judo Women's +78kg Bronze medal match
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
7:45 PM Archery Mixed Recurve Team Bronze medal match
(If qualified) Ankita Bhakat
Dhiraj Bommadevara"
8:13 PM Archery Mixed Recurve Team Gold medal match
(If qualified) Ankita Bhakat
Dhiraj Bommadevara"
8:15 PM Judo Women's +78kg Gold medal match
(If qualified) Tulika Maan
9:40 PM Athletics Women's 5000m Round 1 Parul Chaudhary - H2
Ankita - H1"
11:40 PM Athletics Men's Shot Put Qualification Tajinderpal Singh
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today, 2 Aug24
Indians In Action Today, Aug 2 Photo: SAI
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 2 Aug24
Indians in action on Day 6 Photo: SAI
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 2 Aug24
Indians in action on Day 6 Photo: SAI
Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group. - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sajjan Jindal To Gift Car To India's Medallists

BY Outlook Sports Desk

All Medal Events Today For August 2

Aquatics: Men's 3m synchronized springboard diving

Aquatics: Men's 50 m freestyle

Aquatics: Men's 200 m individual medley

Aquatics: Women's 100 m breaststroke

Archery: Mixed team

Badminton: Mixed doubles

Cycling: BMX - Men's racing

Cycling: BMX - Women's racing

Equestrian: Team jumping

Fencing: Men's team epee

Gymnastics: Men's trampoline

Gymnastics: Women's trampoline

Judo: Men's +100 kg

Judo: Women's +78 kg

Rowing: Men's pair

Rowing: Women's pair

Rowing: Men's lightweight double sculls

Rowing: Women's lightweight double sculls

Sailing: Men's IQFoil

Sailing: Women's IQFoil

Shooting: Women's 50 m rifle 3 positions

Track & Field: Men's 10000 m

Tennis: Mixed doubles

Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 7 at Paris Olympics 2024?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

