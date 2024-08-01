Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sajjan Jindal To Gift Car To India's Medallists

The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Mr Sajjan Jindal has promised to gift cars to every Olympic medalist of Team India. The 64-year-old billionaire made this announcement on his X account. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
He wrote, "Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success."
India have so far won three medals at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024. Manu Bhaker registered two medals (bronze), first in women's 10m air pistol event and then followed up in the 10m air pistol event.
After winning her first medal, Bhaker said, “I put in a lot of effort. This is a bronze but I’m happy I could win a bronze for the country.” As the billion-strong Indian population lauds Bhaker for her achievements, people are also curious to know what Olympics winners get other than medals.
On Thursday, shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event.