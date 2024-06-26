India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND's Contingent Expenditure Soars, Goes Past Tokyo Olympics Budget - Report

The Indian contingent's trip to the Paris Olympics is set to cost a staggering Rs 33.68 crore, more than double the expenses incurred during the 2021 Tokyo Games, according to a report published in The Times Of India. (More Sports News).
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has planned a detailed budget of around Rs 33 crore for travel, accommodation, equipment, and logistics for athletes, support staff, and delegates for the Paris Games.
On the other hand, the government's expenditure for Tokyo amounted to Rs 13.13 crore.
The budget has been prepared with India's contingent size in mind, consisting of 195 members. A total of Rs 14 crore has been set aside for athlete-related activities, including rewards for medal-winning sportspersons and teams.
According to the TOI report, The sports ministry will shoulder a significant portion of the total budget, amounting to Rs 12 crore. Airfare for 195 individuals alone will cost Rs 3.41 crore, with an additional Rs 2.04 crore allocated for out-of-pocket allowances based on $50 per day for 25 days for each individual.
A substantial sum of Rs 18.90 crore will be allocated for delegates, IOA's executive committee (EC) members, and headquarters officials.
Notably, the travel and daily allowance (TA/DA) for EC members alone will amount to Rs 8.4 crore. The IOA's 12-member EC includes President PT Usha, Senior Vice-President Ajay H Patel, Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, and others.
Following the budget reveal, an EC member, demanded an urgent meeting through a written letter. He emphasized the need for financial approval and finalizing the budget estimates.
Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) plans to offer financial support to the athletes and support staff. Athletes will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while coaching and support staff will get Rs 1 lakh each.