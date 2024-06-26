Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND's Contingent Expenditure Soars, Goes Past Tokyo Olympics Budget - Report

The Indian team's journey to the Paris Olympics is projected to cost a substantial INR 33.68 crore, which is more than double of Tokyo. The government's expenditure for the Tokyo Olympics was INR 13.13 crore

2024 Paris Olympic Rings On Eiffel Tower photo_7
The Paris Olympics involve about 10,500 athletes from 200 countries or regions. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
info_icon

The Indian contingent's trip to the Paris Olympics is set to cost a staggering Rs 33.68 crore, more than double the expenses incurred during the 2021 Tokyo Games, according to a report published in The Times Of India. (More Sports News).

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has planned a detailed budget of around Rs 33 crore for travel, accommodation, equipment, and logistics for athletes, support staff, and delegates for the Paris Games.

On the other hand, the government's expenditure for Tokyo amounted to Rs 13.13 crore.

The budget has been prepared with India's contingent size in mind, consisting of 195 members. A total of Rs 14 crore has been set aside for athlete-related activities, including rewards for medal-winning sportspersons and teams.

According to the TOI report, The sports ministry will shoulder a significant portion of the total budget, amounting to Rs 12 crore. Airfare for 195 individuals alone will cost Rs 3.41 crore, with an additional Rs 2.04 crore allocated for out-of-pocket allowances based on $50 per day for 25 days for each individual.

A substantial sum of Rs 18.90 crore will be allocated for delegates, IOA's executive committee (EC) members, and headquarters officials.

Notably, the travel and daily allowance (TA/DA) for EC members alone will amount to Rs 8.4 crore. The IOA's 12-member EC includes President PT Usha, Senior Vice-President Ajay H Patel, Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, and others.

Following the budget reveal, an EC member, demanded an urgent meeting through a written letter. He emphasized the need for financial approval and finalizing the budget estimates.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) plans to offer financial support to the athletes and support staff. Athletes will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while coaching and support staff will get Rs 1 lakh each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 18th LS Should Be Of New Vision, Says Speaker Birla; TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Over Caste Census
  2. Lok Sabha: Rahul, Akhilesh Hope Speaker Allows Oppn To Speak, Avoids Suspensions; PM Reminds 'Conduct'
  3. Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten For Plucking Pomegranate In Telangana
  4. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands, Escort Om Birla To Lok Sabha Chair | WATCH
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna To Reportedly Star In Horror Comedy 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar'
  2. Nana Patekar Reveals Why He Had A Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali During 'Khamoshi' Shoot
  3. David Corenswet Gets Netizens Talking With His Look As Clark Kent After 'Superman' Set Pictures Go Viral
  4. Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar On His 20th Death Anniversary, Pens A Touching Tribute
  5. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Part Ways After Dating For Three Years? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  3. ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Balance Key For Argentina As Lautaro Martinez States His Case With Chile Winner
  4. DEN 0-0 SER, Euro 2024: Eriksen Conducts But Fails To Convert; Denmark Secure Knockout Spot With Goalless Draw - In Pics
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Contingent's Expenditure Soars Rs 33.68 Crore, Tops Double Tokyo Expenses - Report
World News
  1. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  2. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  3. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  4. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  5. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 18th LS Should Be Of New Vision, Says Speaker Birla; TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Over Caste Census