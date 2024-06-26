Hockey

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

India, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, are placed in Pool B alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland

Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 16-man squad for the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: HI
Harmanpreet Singh was on Wednesday named captain and Hardik Singh his deputy as Hockey India announced a 16-member squad for next month's Paris Olympics, featuring five Games debutants and a handful of seniors from the previous edition. (More Hockey News)

Teams finishing in the top four in the pool's points table will advance to the quarter-finals. The Indian players are currently busy preparing for the Olympics in their national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The venerable goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh are set for their fourth Olympic appearance while skipper Harmanpreet is bracing up for his third Games.

The five players who will make their Olympics debut for India in Paris are Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Since their historic show in Tokyo, where the team won an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years, Indian defenders Rupinderpal Singh and Birendra Lakra have retired whereas Surender Kumar has been out of favour.

Nilkanta Sharma, who was part of the main squad in Tokyo has been kept among the alternative players but Dilpreet Singh missed out. Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak will continue to be an alternate player in second successive Olympics.

The defence includes Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Sumit and Sanjay, while the midfield will have Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Abhishek, Sukhjeet, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh will be among India's forwards.

Defender Jugraj Singh is India's third alternative player apart from Pathak and Nilkanta.

Head coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying, "The selection process for the Paris Olympics' squad was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent within our ranks, however, I am confident that every player chosen will bring their best to Paris."

"Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase."

Fulton continued, "Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that."

"As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill, and determination. We are prepared to face the world's best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India," he added.

India will begin their campaign against New Zealand on July 27 followed by a clash against Argentina on July 29. India will then take on Ireland on July 30, Belgium on August 1 and face Australia on August 2.

India have a total of 12 Olympic medals, including eight gold, one silver and three bronze.

Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and host nation France.

India men's national hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. - Photo - Hockey India
Working For Paris Olympics In Best Shape Possible: Indian Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet Singh

BY PTI

Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Goalkeepers:

1.    Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

 Defenders:

 2.    Jarmanpreet Singh  

3.    Amit Rohidas

4.    Harmanpreet Singh      

5.    Sumit

6.    Sanjay

Midfielders:

 7.    Rajkumar Pal

8.    Shamsher Singh

9.    Manpreet Singh  

10.   Hardik Singh      

11.   Vivek Sagar Prasad    

 Forwards:

 12.   Abhishek

13.   Sukhjeet Singh    

14.   Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

15.   Mandeep Singh  

16.   Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes: 

17.   Nilakanta Sharma

18.   Jugraj Singh

19.   Krishan Bahadur Pathak

