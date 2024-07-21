Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Angry Archery Coach Baek Woong Ki Blasts IOA; To Fly Back

Indian archery team's 62-year-old Korean coach Baek Woong Ki reportedly said he "was removed from the Olympic coaching role at a critical time" and will now be flying back to India from Paris, with his return ticket already booked

indian-archery-team-with-coach-baek-woong-ki
Baek Woong Ki (extreme left) has has been in charge of the Indian archery team for more than a year. Photo: File/SAI Media
Furious at being denied accreditation for Paris Olympic Games 2024, India's Korean archery coach Baek Woong Ki on Saturday (July 20) said he would not continue after his contract expires on August 30. He lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for "poor and hasty administration". (More Sports News)

Woong Ki, who reached Paris with the Indian team after managing its preparation in Marseille, told PTI he "was removed from the Olympic coaching role at a critical time" and will now be flying back to India with his return ticket already booked.

"I am a Korean coach who signed a contract to prepare (the Indian archers) for the Paris Olympics. But at a critical time, I was removed from the Olympic coaching role and my flight schedule told me to return home," PTI quoted the highly-regarded coach as saying in a report.

Representative photo for Archery At Paris Olympics 2024. - X | World Archery
Archery At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

BY Associated Press

Woong Ki has been staying in a Paris hotel and was awaiting his Games accreditation. "I have a contract until August 30th and I signed it for the purpose of the Olympics. I plan to arrive at Sonipat and calmly prepare for the formalities of entering Korea," he added, making it clear that he will not renew his contract.

The coach, who had mentored archery heavyweights South Korea to two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, questioned the logic behind investing on him if he is not to stay with the Indian team.

"I have been training them (Indian archers) for two years to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. However, foreign coaches were excluded due to the IOA's poor and hasty administration.

"Then I don't know why they invested money to appoint a Korean coach. More importantly, it's hitting a major notch just days before the Olympics. I can't stay near the Olympic practice or competition venues," Woong Ki added.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held between July 26 and August 11, and India will be represented by six archers there. The IOA has cleared several personal coaches and support staff in disciplines like wrestling, table tennis and badminton.

The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. - Photo: Hockey India
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

'Could Have Helped India Win Medal'

The Korean coach said his presence would have certainly boosted India's prospects of winning a medal in archery in Paris, and termed the Koreans as the strongest opponents.

"I can't guarantee it. Korean archers are strong in competition. If Korea and India play in the final, there is a 90% chance they will lose, but if I enter the coach's box, the Korean archers will feel more tension and pressure because of me. Therefore, India's chances of winning increase," Woong Ki said.

The coach has been in charge of the archery team for more than a year, and is contracted by the Archery Association of India (AAI) and funded by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

During his stint in India, he has played a key role in shaping the team. "While preparing for the Olympics, I instilled in my archers the practice of avoiding and dealing with situations that may arise during competition. I have experience in the Olympics, having won four gold medals and one silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics."

Considering the pressure associated with the Olympics, the coach's job becomes all the more important, the 62-year-old said. "No matter how well trained the archers are, the psychological pressure at the Olympics is too great. Therefore, the coach must create conditions in the field where the archers can shoot stably.

"A coach who only calls out scores will miss something important at a critical time. This is a very important time.

"And for the first time in 12 years, India has the opportunity to have three men's and three women's teams participating at the same time, which is a good opportunity to win a medal. I will pray for Indian archers to win a medal," Woong Ki finally said.

The South Korean, who was at the helm during his country's double gold medal-winning show in women's individual and team sections at the London Olympics, commenced his India stint with the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey last April.

(With PTI inputs)

