Other Sports

Archery At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Archery games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, from the athletes to look out for to the important dates and reigning champions

Archery At Paris Olympics 2024 X World Archery
Representative photo for Archery At Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | World Archery
info_icon

A roadmap to follow for the archery competition during the Paris Olympics: (More Sports News)

Archey Athletes to Watch At Paris Olympics

— Marcus D'Almeida, Brazil:

Ranked No. 1 in the world, D'Almeida was the World Archery Federation Archer of the Year in 2023. He earned the bronze medal at the world championships last year and claimed the South American title in March.

— Mete Gazoz, Turkey:

He is trying to repeat as individual Olympic gold medalist. Gazoz recently won the European championship after claiming the world championship in 2023.

— Kim Je-deok, South Korea:

He won gold as part of the men's team competition and the first-ever mixed team competition in Tokyo at just 17 years old.

— Casey Kaufhold, United States:

The 20-year-old is ranked No. 1 in the world. She qualified for Tokyo and competed at age 17. She was a silver medalist at the 2021 world championships.

— Lim Si-hyeon, South Korea:

The 20-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the world and has emerged as South Korea's top female archer.

— Kim Woo-jin, South Korea:

The veteran won gold in Tokyo as part of the men's team competition. He'll be 32 by the time competition starts in Paris.

Storylines to Follow

— Who will fill the void left by An San on the women's side?

The South Korean won three medals in Tokyo but failed to qualify for Paris. Lim, Jeon Hun-young and Nam Su-hyeon are the powerhouse nation's qualifiers on the women's side this time.

— Can Brady Ellison bring home another medal?

The 35-year-old American already has won three Olympic medals — a silver in 2012 in team, a silver in 2016 in team and a bronze in 2016 in the individual competition. He was ranked No. 1 in the world before a disappointing run in Tokyo. He has qualified for his fifth Olympics.

Key Dates

Runs July 25-Aug. 4. Women's individual final is Aug. 3 and the men's is Aug. 4.

Representative photo for Wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024. - X | United World Wrestling
Wrestling At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

BY Associated Press

Reigning Champions

— Men's individual: Mete Gazoz, Turkey.

— Men's team:

Kim Woo-jin, Oh Jin-hyek and Kim Je-deok, South Korea.

— Women's individual:

An San, South Korea.

— Women's team:

An San, Jang Min-hee and Kang Chae-young, South Korea.

— Mixed team:

Kim Je-deok and An San, South Korea.

