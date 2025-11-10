Gautam Gambhir On India's T20 World Cup Preparedness: Still Not 'Where We Want To Be', Coach Feels

In a brief teaser of his interview with BCCI, India head coach Gautam Gambhir made his honest admission about his team's readiness for the ICC T20 World Cup next year

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gautam Gambhir On Indias T20 World Cup Preparedness: Still Not Where We Want To Be
India head coach Gautam Gambhir during practice session Photo: X/BCCI
  • India head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks on his team's preparation

  • He believes the team still not there where it wants to be

  • Men in Blue have 10 T20Is before the 20-team T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team is not where it "wants to be" in terms of its preparations for next year's ICC T20 World Cup but head coach Gautam Gambhir feels there is enough time in hand to get there.

In a brief teaser of his interview with 'BCCI.TV', Gambhir also stressed on the importance of fitness.

"It has been a very transparent dressing room, it has been a very honest dressing room and that is how we want this dressing room to be. I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup," he said in the 46-second clip which will be followed by the full interview later in the day.

"Hopefully guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. India are the defending champions.

Team India recently won a 5-match T20I series in Australia by 2-1 in what was the T20 side's first overseas assignment after becoming Asian champions back in September.

The Men in Blue will have a total of 10 T20Is, 5 against South Africa and 5 against New Zealand in the build-up to the 20-team ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March.

All Qualified Teams For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India & Sri Lanka

Hosts - India and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan, Australia, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, United States of America, Pakistan, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman and UAE

(With PTI inputs..)

Tags

