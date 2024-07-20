India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

India's 257-strong contingent is all set to make its mark at the Paris Olympics, just six days away. The team includes 117 athletes and 140 support staff, a mix of seasoned Olympians and eager debutants. Know who all are going and Get ready to cheer for our champions. (More Sports News)
India's Olympic contingent for Paris is set to be larger than the Tokyo team, despite having fewer athletes. While the number of athletes is slightly down compared to the previous Games, the overall team will be bigger due to an increased support staff.
This strategic move aims to provide athletes with familiar surroundings and allow them to bring their personal coaches, so, that they can perform their best at the biggest sporting fest - the Olympics
All the eyes will be on India’s returning medalists as they eye to mirror their past performances, and even surpass, their Tokyo triumphs.
Spearheading the charge of gold is Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of Indian athletics who made history by clinching the country’s first-ever Olympic gold in track and field.
Alongside him, PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, will be looking to complete a historic hat-trick. The men's hockey team, fresh off their bronze-winning performance after a long medal drought, will strive to maintain their upward trajectory and challenge for the podium once again and try to end the old gold emptiness.
Athletics leads the way with 29 athletes, followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19). Other key sports include badminton (7), led by PV Sindhu, table tennis (8), wrestling, archery, and boxing (6 each), golf (4), tennis (3), swimming and sailing (2 each), and individual representatives in equestrian, judo, rowing, and weightlifting.
Indian Squad: Sport-Wise Breakdown
Athletics (27 +2)
Men's Category
|Name
|Event
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men's High Jump
|Suraj Panwar
|Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay
|Akshdeep Singh
|Men's 20km Racewalk
|Vikas Singh
|Men's 20km Racewalk
|Paramjeet Bisht
|Men's 20km Racewalk
|Kishore Jena
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Muhammed Anas
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Muhammed Ajmal
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Amoj Jacob
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Santhosh Tamilarasan
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Men's Shot Put
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveel Chithravel
|Men's Triple Jump
|Jeswin Aldrin
|Men's Long Jump
|(Reserve)
|Mijo Chacko Kurian
|AP Athlete
Women's Category
|Name
|Event
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|Parul Chaudhary
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5000m
|Kiran Pahal
|Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|Ankita Dhyani
|Women’s 5000m
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women’s 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay
|Jyothika Sri Dandi
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|Subha Venkatesan
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|Vithya Ramraj
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|Poovamma MR
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|(Reserve)
|Prachi
|AP athlete
Archery
Men's Category
|Name
|Event
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Men’s Recurve
|Tarundeep Rai
|Men’s Recurve
|Pravin Jadhav
|Men’s Recurve
Women's Category
|Name
|Event
|Bhajan Kaur
|Women’s Recurve
|Deepika Kumari
|Women’s Recurve
|Ankita Bhakat
|Women’s Recurve
Badminton
Men's Category
|Name
|Event
|HS Prannoy
|Men’s Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|Men’s Singles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
|Men’s Doubles
Women's Category
|PV Sindhu
|Women’s Singles
|Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto
|Women’s Doubles
Men's Category
|Name
|Event
|Nishant Dev
|71kg
|Amit Panghal
|51kg
Women's Category
|Name
|Event
|Nikhat Zareen
|50kg
|Preeti Pawar
|54kg
|Jaismine Lamboria
|57kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|75kg
Hockey - Men's Team
|Names
|PR Sreejesh
|Jarmanpreet Singh
|Amit Rohidas
|Harmanpreet Singh
|Sumit
|Sanjay
|Rajkumar Pal
|Shamsher Singh
|Manpreet Singh
|Hardik Singh
|Vivek Sagar Prasad
|Abhishek
|Sukhjeet Singh
|Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
|Mandeep Singh
|Gurjant Singh
|Nilakanta Sharma
|Jugraj Singh
|Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Shooting
Men's Category
|Name
|Event
|Sandeep Singh
|10m Air Rifle M
|Arjun Babuta
|10m Air Rifle M
|Aishwary Tomar
|50m Rifle 3 Positions M
|Swapnil Kusale
|50m Rifle 3 Positions M
|Sarabjot Singh
|10m Air Pistol M
|Arjun Cheema
|10m Air Pistol M
|Anish Bhanwal
|25m RFP M
|Vijayveer Sidhu
|25m RFP M
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|Men’s Trap
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Men’s Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team
Women's Category
|Name
|Event
|Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita
|10m Air Rifle W
|Sift Kaur Samra
|50m Rifle 3 Positions W
|Anjum Moudgil
|50m Rifle 3 Positions W
|Rhythm Sangwan
|10m Air Pistol W
|Manu Bhaker
|10m Air Pistol W, 25m Pistol W
|Esha Singh
|25m Pistol W
|Rajeshwari Kumari
|Women’s Trap
|Shreyasi Singh
|Women’s Trap
|Maheshwari Chauhan
|Women’s Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team
|Raiza Dhillon
|Women’s Skeet
Equestrian
Anush Agarwalla | Dressage
Judo
Tulika Maan | Women’s +78kg
Rowing
Balraj Panwar | Men’s single scull
Sailing
Men: Vishnu Saravanan | Men’s dinghy
Women: Nethra Kumanan | Women’s dinghy
Swimming
Men: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu – Women’s 200m Freestyle
Table Tennis
Men: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar.
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath.
Table Tennis Reserves: Sathiyan G, Ayhika Mukherjee
Tennis
Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji – Men’s Doubles
Sumit Nagal – Men’s Singles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu | Women’s 49kg
Golf
Men: Shubhankar Sharma
Men: Gaganjeet Bhullar
Women: Aditi Ashok
Women: Diksha Dagar
Wrestling
Men: Aman Sehrawat | Men’s 57kg
Women:
Vinesh Phogat | Women’s 50kg
Antim Panghal | Women’s 53kg
Anshu Malik | Women’s 57kg
Nisha Dahiya | Women’s 68kg
Reetika Hooda | Women’s 76kg
PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers for the Paris Olympics.