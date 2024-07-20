Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian contingent will have 117-athletes in the team, slightly smaller than the Tokyo Games, but with a significant increase in support staff

Indian mens hockey team players
The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

India's 257-strong contingent is all set to make its mark at the Paris Olympics, just six days away. The team includes 117 athletes and 140 support staff, a mix of seasoned Olympians and eager debutants. Know who all are going and Get ready to cheer for our champions. (More Sports News)

India's Olympic contingent for Paris is set to be larger than the Tokyo team, despite having fewer athletes. While the number of athletes is slightly down compared to the previous Games, the overall team will be bigger due to an increased support staff.

This strategic move aims to provide athletes with familiar surroundings and allow them to bring their personal coaches, so, that they can perform their best at the biggest sporting fest - the Olympics

All the eyes will be on India’s returning medalists as they eye to mirror their past performances, and even surpass, their Tokyo triumphs.

Spearheading the charge of gold is Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy of Indian athletics who made history by clinching the country’s first-ever Olympic gold in track and field.

Alongside him, PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, will be looking to complete a historic hat-trick. The men's hockey team, fresh off their bronze-winning performance after a long medal drought, will strive to maintain their upward trajectory and challenge for the podium once again and try to end the old gold emptiness.

Athletics leads the way with 29 athletes, followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19). Other key sports include badminton (7), led by PV Sindhu, table tennis (8), wrestling, archery, and boxing (6 each), golf (4), tennis (3), swimming and sailing (2 each), and individual representatives in equestrian, judo, rowing, and weightlifting.

Indian Squad: Sport-Wise Breakdown

India's Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world javelin throw champion. - X/Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Athletics (27 +2)

Men's Category

Name Event
Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump
Suraj Panwar Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay
Akshdeep Singh Men's 20km Racewalk
Vikas Singh Men's 20km Racewalk
Paramjeet Bisht Men's 20km Racewalk
Kishore Jena Men's Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw
Muhammed Anas Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal Men's 4x400m Relay
Amoj Jacob Men's 4x400m Relay
Santhosh Tamilarasan Men's 4x400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m Relay
Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put
Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump
Praveel Chithravel Men's Triple Jump
Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump
(Reserve)
Mijo Chacko Kurian AP Athlete

Women's Category

Name Event
Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw
Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5000m
Kiran Pahal Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay
Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 100m Hurdles
Ankita Dhyani Women’s 5000m
Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay
Jyothika Sri Dandi Women’s 4x400m relay
Subha Venkatesan Women’s 4x400m relay
Vithya Ramraj Women’s 4x400m relay
Poovamma MR Women’s 4x400m relay
(Reserve)
Prachi AP athlete

Archery 

Men's Category

Name Event
Dhiraj Bommadevara Men’s Recurve
Tarundeep Rai Men’s Recurve
Pravin Jadhav Men’s Recurve

Women's Category

Name Event
Bhajan Kaur Women’s Recurve
Deepika Kumari Women’s Recurve
Ankita Bhakat Women’s Recurve

Badminton

Men's Category

Name Event
HS Prannoy Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles

Women's Category

PV Sindhu Women’s Singles
Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto Women’s Doubles

Boxing 

The former world number 1 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is one of India's strongest gold medal bets at the Paris Olympics. - File/BAI via Badminton Photo
Satwik-Chirag At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Indian Duo Gets Comfortable Draw

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Men's Category

Name Event
Nishant Dev 71kg
Amit Panghal 51kg

Women's Category

Name Event
Nikhat Zareen 50kg
Preeti Pawar 54kg
Jaismine Lamboria 57kg
Lovlina Borgohain 75kg

Hockey - Men's Team

Names
PR Sreejesh
Jarmanpreet Singh
Amit Rohidas
Harmanpreet Singh
Sumit
Sanjay
Rajkumar Pal
Shamsher Singh
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Mandeep Singh
Gurjant Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Jugraj Singh
Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Shooting

Men's Category

Name Event
Sandeep Singh 10m Air Rifle M
Arjun Babuta 10m Air Rifle M
Aishwary Tomar 50m Rifle 3 Positions M
Swapnil Kusale 50m Rifle 3 Positions M
Sarabjot Singh 10m Air Pistol M
Arjun Cheema 10m Air Pistol M
Anish Bhanwal 25m RFP M
Vijayveer Sidhu 25m RFP M
Prithviraj Tondaiman Men’s Trap
Anantjeet Singh Naruka Men’s Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team

Women's Category

Name Event
Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita 10m Air Rifle W
Sift Kaur Samra 50m Rifle 3 Positions W
Anjum Moudgil 50m Rifle 3 Positions W
Rhythm Sangwan 10m Air Pistol W
Manu Bhaker 10m Air Pistol W, 25m Pistol W
Esha Singh 25m Pistol W
Rajeshwari Kumari Women’s Trap
Shreyasi Singh Women’s Trap
Maheshwari Chauhan Women’s Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team
Raiza Dhillon Women’s Skeet

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla | Dressage

Judo 

Tulika Maan | Women’s +78kg

Rowing 

Balraj Panwar | Men’s single scull

Sailing

Men: Vishnu Saravanan | Men’s dinghy

Women: Nethra Kumanan | Women’s dinghy

Swimming

Men: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu – Women’s 200m Freestyle

Table Tennis

Men: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath.

Table Tennis Reserves: Sathiyan G, Ayhika Mukherjee

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji – Men’s Doubles

Sumit Nagal – Men’s Singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu | Women’s 49kg

Golf

Men: Shubhankar Sharma
Men: Gaganjeet Bhullar
Women: Aditi Ashok
Women: Diksha Dagar

Wrestling

Men: Aman Sehrawat | Men’s 57kg

Women:

Vinesh Phogat | Women’s 50kg

Antim Panghal | Women’s 53kg

Anshu Malik | Women’s 57kg

Nisha Dahiya | Women’s 68kg

Reetika Hooda | Women’s 76kg

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers for the Paris Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Afghanistan Women's Cricket Team - A Dream Crushed Under Taliban's Rule Will Re-Emerge?
  3. Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate To Join India As Assistant Coaches - Report
  4. MLC 2024: Freedom Too Hot To Handle For Super Kings In Dallas
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Opts To Field, SCO Aim First Victory In Tri-Series
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘If Biharis Are So Advanced, Why Is Bihar So Behind?' Asks Union Minister Chirag Paswan
  2. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA; Sunita Kejriwal Launches AAP's 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' Campaign In Haryana
  3. 'Why Is NTA Chief Untouched?': Congress Takes Fresh Jibe At Modi Govt As UPSC Chairman Quits
  4. Pune Police Recover Pistol Waved By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama In Viral Video
  5. J&K: Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos To Nab Terrorists From Pak; Army Chief To Hold Meeting Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  2. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  3. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  5. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
US News
  1. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  2. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  3. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  4. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
  5. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
World News
  1. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  2. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  3. Haiti Migrant Boat Fire Leaves 40 Dead; Voodoo Ritual Candles Found On Board
  4. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  5. Shoot-On-Sight, Internet Blocked, Over 100 Dead: Top Points On Bangladesh Quota Protests
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA; Sunita Kejriwal Launches AAP's 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' Campaign In Haryana
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate