Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'

When asked if he thinks that cricket takes away attention from other sports, he said he has never compared himself with stars like Kohli and Dhoni

Neeraj chopra-paris olympics
India's Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world javelin throw champion. Photo: X/Neeraj Chopra
info_icon

Despite being India's only track and field Olympic champion and the reigning World Champion, Neeraj Chopra knows that his popularity will never reach to the levels of top cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni but that does not matter to him. What matters is the reigning Olympic champion's personal satisfaction with what he is doing and nothing else. (More Sports News)

Talking to Sportstar, Neeraj again stole hearts with his reply to a query about the popularity of cricketers. When asked if he thinks that cricket takes away attention from other sports, he said he has never compared himself with stars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

"At the Doha Diamond League, I was asked how popular I was in India. I never tried to compare myself with the likes of Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni because I’m very well aware of the reality of what I am in India, Neeraj said. "Yes, obviously, after the Olympics, people recognize me a lot more, but I know there is a stark difference in my popularity compared to that of a cricketer."

He said that while cricket can be played anywhere, one cannot throw javelin just like that.

"Cricket is played in every single alley in the country. It’s not like people practise javelin throw in the same way."

Narendra Modi during interaction with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra on Thursday. - Youtube Narendra Modi
India At Paris Olympics: 'Where Is My Choorma?' PM Modi Reminds Neeraj Chopra Of Tokyo Promise

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Neeraj is eyeing to defend his Olympic gold in Paris at the upcoming Summer Games. The Tokyo Olympic champion said that he knew about the popularity of cricket even while growing up but that did not deter him from taking up a sport that he liked.

"Even while growing up, I always knew that cricket was on another level, and the attention a cricketer received would always be more than that of an athlete playing any other sport," Neeraj said. "But that didn’t mean I had no option but to choose cricket. I always wanted to pursue javelin as it was the sport I liked. I had no idea that I would end up winning an Olympic gold medal. I picked up the sport because I loved it."

Neeraj also said that he did not need any shortcuts to popularise javelin throw in India.

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. - (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: This Is What Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu And Others Will Wear

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

"If someone draws a line in front of you and asks you to jump past it, you don’t ask them to erase that line and draw it closer to you so that it’s easier for you to jump past it, will you?

"In the same way, I don’t want any shortcuts to making my sport popular. I want my sport to become popular with my hard work and effort."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  3. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
  5. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
Football News
  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  2. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  3. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  4. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  5. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
Tennis News
  1. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  4. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  5. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda